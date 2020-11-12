X
Popular Searches

Google Photos Will End Free Unlimited Storage for Most Users

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain

 

A Nest Hub on a living room end table, showing pictures of dogs.
Josh Hendrickson

One of the very best features of the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max is the ambient screen that uses your uploaded Google Photos to create beautiful collages. That was made possible by uploading an unlimited number of “high quality” photos to the service. But Google is ending that deal for everyone but Pixel phone users on June 1, 2021.

According to Google, users have already uploaded more than 4 trillion photos to Google Photos, and every week users add another 28 billion new pictures. To say users have come to rely on the service is likely an understatement.

That’s why it “may come as a surprise” (to quote Google) that the company is ending its free unlimited storage program. In a blog post, the company outlined that it’s making this move to “keep pace with the growing demand for storage.”

Starting June 1, 2020, any photos you upload to Google Photos will count towards your overall storage limits. That limit, shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos, is just 15 GBs at the free tier. If you go above that, you’ll have to pay for more storage.

The good news is, any photos you’ve already uploaded before June 1, 2020 won’t count towards the new limit. It’s only photos loaded after that end date that will take away from your 15 GBs threshold. And anyone with a Pixel phone, from the original Pixel through Pixel 5, are exempted from the change. Google didn’t say if that exemption would apply to future Pixel phones.

Google says it will roll out new tools when the changes come so you can manage your photos and easily delete the bad ones. That way, you don’t have a blurry mess of a picture taking up valuable space. And naturally, you can pay to increase your storage limit. A 2 TB plan is $100 a year if you pay upfront.

This change is a big disappointment for anyone who has come to rely on Nest Display ambient screens for beautiful photos. But given the sheer cost of storing trillions of images, perhaps it isn’t a total surprise.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

2 Pack Battery Tester, Universal Battery Checker for AA/AAA/C/D / 9V / 1.5V Button Cell Batteries
880 people were interested in this!

Cube Key Finder Smart Tracker Bluetooth Tracker for Dogs, Kids, Cats, Luggage, Wallet, with app for Phone, Replaceable Battery Waterproof Tracking Device
517 people were interested in this!

RAVPower Filehub, Travel Router N300, Hotspot WiFi Devices, WiFi Bridge/Range Extender/Access Point/Client Modes, DLNA NAS Sharing Media Streamer - HooToo TripMate Nano Update Version
503 people were interested in this!

AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
133 people were interested in this!

Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphone
124 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
120 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
120 people were interested in this!

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow
110 people were interested in this!

Govee Bluetooth 16.4FT RGB LED Strip Lights
109 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
107 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular