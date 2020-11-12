X
PSA: Amazon Recalls 358,000 Video Doorbells Due to Some Catching Fire

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
A Ring Video Doorbell 2 mounted to a home.
Amazon

Have a Ring doorbell? You might be in for a surprise as the Amazon-owned brand is looking to recall around 358,700 of its 2nd generation video doorbells due to potential fire hazards. Affected units were sold between June and October 2020.

According to a notice from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), “the video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.” Ring says they’ve received 23 reports of doorbells catching fire and causing some property damage, and eight reports of minor burns.

Customers can check whether or not their doorbells are impacted by the recall using this link. On the site, you’ll need to enter your model and serial number, which can be found on the back of your device.

Ring spokesperson Emma Daniels says, “customers do not need to return their devices,” and that “the safety of our customers is our top priority.” The company notes that it is working with the CPSC to contact impacted customers with updated device installation instructions.

Amazon purchased Ring back in 2018. It has since caught a ton of flack for the move. Privacy advocates have slammed the acquisition as it could potentially be used as a 24/7 surveillance system.

The company has also partnered with over 400 police departments to give them easier access to recorded videos. This allows police to submit requests for video recordings captured with Ring doorbells to help with active investigations.

Source: US Customer Product Safety Commission via CNN

Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek.

