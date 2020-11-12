X
Test Your Pandemic Fighting Skills With the New ‘Plague Inc: The Cure’ Game

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Plague Inc: The Cure game
Ndemic Creations

Plague Inc., a strategy game that revolves around spreading diseases, is releasing a new mode called The Cure. Separate from the main game, you’ll be focusing on battling a pandemic. The developer, Ndemic Creations, says that it tried to simulate real-life by gaining input received from real experts.

In your new quest, you’ll be going through stages to try to fight off a pandemic, which we all know can be exceedingly difficult. The mode includes researching the disease, contact tracing, rebuilding the economy, and developing a vaccine. The developers stress that the game shouldn’t be taken as a scientific model, despite enlisting the help of health experts.

The original game was released back in 2012. But often when there’s an outbreak, like Ebola in 2014, the game will get another boost in popularity. The current COVID-19 global pandemic led to that result again, and prompted Ndemic Creations to add the latest new mode, The Cure, to the game.

Plague Inc. revolves around a deadly pathogen that you’ve created called “Patient Zero,” where you try to destroy the human race. The Cure, on the other hand,  tries to restore the human race by fighting away a pandemic, likely caused by the original pathogen you’ve created.

Plague Inc: The Cure is currently available for free on iOS and Android, with updates for PC and consoles coming soon. Ndemic Creations says that this mode will be free “until COVID-19 is under control.”

Source: Ndemic Creations via The Verge

Peter Cao Peter Cao
Recently Popular