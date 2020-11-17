Holiday 2020: The Best Wireless Chargers

Wireless charging may seem like an unnecessary add-on for many users, but once you’ve gotten used to how convenient it is, it’s hard to go back. That said, not all wireless chargers are created equal, making some better than others for specific uses. We found the best chargers on the market for every person on your shopping list to save you the hassle.

What to Look for in a Wireless Charger

While wireless chargers are fairly straightforward products, there are a few things to consider when picking out the best one.

Speed: Certain phones will wirelessly charge at different speeds—for example, most iPhones max out at 7.5W charging (except the new iPhone 12). We'll be sure to lay out how each charger performs speed-wise.

Qi-Certified: Most phone manufacturers recommend only using Qi-certified wireless chargers to ensure the best performance. Because of that, we only selected chargers for this list that are Qi-certified.

Most phone manufacturers recommend only using Qi-certified wireless chargers to ensure the best performance. Because of that, we only selected chargers for this list that are Qi-certified. Case-Friendly: You don’t want to remove your case every night just so you can charge your phone, and you’ll find that every charger on this list can deliver power through a case. However, it’s important to note here that particularly thick or metal cases can block charge from even the best wireless chargers. Accessories that are attached to the outside of the case can also interfere with wireless charging.

Best Overall: CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger

This charger from CHOETECH is pretty straightforward. It features 15W quick-charging for various Samsung and LG phones, 11W charging for the Google Pixel 4, 7.5 W charging for iOS devices, and up to 5W charging for any other Qi-enabled devices. This is just a great all-around charging dock that does everything most people need.

Flippable: Belkin F7U083ttBLK Wireless Charging Stand

If you’d prefer a charging stand that allows a bit more freedom in how the phone is oriented, then this model from Belkin allows any Qi-enabled phone to be placed horizontally or vertically and still receive a charge. It’s optimized to deliver 9W charging to Samsung devices, 7.5W for Apple, and 5W for everything else. It’s also available in either black or white.

Dual Charging: CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger

For charging multiple Qi-enabled devices at once, this charger from CHOETECH makes things fairly simple. It includes five charging coils so you can place two phones or other Qi-enabled devices (like the AirPods Pro) almost anywhere without having to fiddle around for the perfect spot.

You can expect 10W charging for Android devices, 7.5W for Apple, 5W for any other Qi-enabled phones, and 2.5W for smaller devices like wireless earbuds. The charger is also available in either black or white.

For All-Out Apple Users: Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Charging Dock

If you know someone who is really into Apple products, then chances are this charging dock from Logitech will be an excellent idea for them. It features a charging pad for phones or AirPods, a standard dock for phones, and an area for the Apple Watch. The dock is optimized for fast-charging all three devices, which includes 7.5W charging for the iPhone. The dock and pad are compatible with non-Apple phones as well and can reach a maximum of 10W charging with certain models.

Another Option for Apple Users: Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad

While the Logitech dock is great, some may prefer a more standard charging pad—and that’s exactly what you get with Satechi’s Trio charger. Like the Logitech dock, this is primarily designed around Apple devices and has designated spots for an iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. It can fully quick-charge an iPhone at 7.5W and also supports non-Apple smartphones and other true wireless earbuds as long as they’re Qi-enabled.

For Pixel Users: Pixel Stand

The Pixel Stand may seem abnormally expensive at first glance, but it does pack some useful features just for Pixel users—however, we do not recommend buying this for anyone who doesn’t use a Pixel phone. This charger, of course, charges the Pixel phones at their full 10W speed, but what’s more important is that placing a Pixel phone on this charger turns the phone into a mini smart hub of sorts.

You’ll have constant access to Google Assistant and can view music players and Nest Hello doorbell video streams with ease; you can even automatically scroll through a photo gallery. It’s nothing mindblowing, but having access to all this stuff right on your nightstand can certainly come in handy.

For PopSocket Fans: PopSockets PopPower Home

Many love PopSockets for making it more comfortable to hold their phone, but wirelessly charging a phone with a PopSocket attached can be difficult (if not impossible). Fortunately, PopSockets has a solution: the PopPower Home. This charger has an indent in the middle to allow the phone to still charge with a PopSocket attached. There are some limitations in regard to what types of PopSockets work with it and how they need to be placed, but you can find all of that information on the PopPower landing page.

Besides that, the PopPower Home works with any Qi-enabled device and charges at up to 15W depending on the phone.