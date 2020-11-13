X
Popular Searches

Google’s Chromecast and Nest Audio Products May Soon Work with Home Theater

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Nest audio speakers in several colors
Google

Chromecast and Nest gadgets are cheap and ubiquitous ways to expand your home network. But the positive reviews of the surprisingly hi-fi Nest Audio may have spurred Google to spy even more integration, this time as an ad-hoc home theater. According to The Wall Street Journal, a Google representative says that Nest Audio speakers will work with more conventional setups.

Exactly how and when that functionality might appear isn’t exactly clear at the moment. The ability to let the Nest Audio function as wireless surround speakers would seem to be obvious, as the speaker is often placed in obvious spots for satellite speakers. Previous unused marketing found in Google Search results indicates that the speakers could be paired with a Chromecast, which would combine them with your TV’s speakers or sound bar for a basic surround sound setup.

The marketing copy indicates that, at least at some point, this functionality was planned for the recent launch of the latest Chromecast with Google TV and the Nest Audio. Whether any added features would come to older Google smarthome gadgets, like the Google/Nest Mini, Google Home Max, or previous versions of the Chromecast, is unclear.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, 9to5Google 

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RAVPower Filehub, Travel Router N300, Hotspot WiFi Devices, WiFi Bridge/Range Extender/Access Point/Client Modes, DLNA NAS Sharing Media Streamer - HooToo TripMate Nano Update Version
547 people were interested in this!

Cube Key Finder Smart Tracker Bluetooth Tracker for Dogs, Kids, Cats, Luggage, Wallet, with app for Phone, Replaceable Battery Waterproof Tracking Device
478 people were interested in this!

Creative Hobbies Make-A-Lamp Kit #ML3-12S Complete Lamp Parts Kit with Instructions
269 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
198 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
149 people were interested in this!

Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphone
137 people were interested in this!

Chef King 7 Gauge Steel Griddle, 23 Inch x 23 Inch
127 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
119 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
113 people were interested in this!

2 Pack Battery Tester, Universal Battery Checker for AA/AAA/C/D / 9V / 1.5V Button Cell Batteries
99 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular