L’Oreal’s Makeup Filters Give You a Digital Glow-Up for Your Online Meetings

Most of us are working from home now thanks to the ongoing global pandemic. For many, that means no longer needing to dress up or throw on makeup for the office five days a week. That is, until you need to jump on a video call. To help with that, cosmetics brand L’Oreal is announcing Signature Faces, a completely digital product that will up your appearance in your next Zoom or Google video call in a blink of an eye.

With the new augmented reality feature, you’ll be able to “apply” up to three “themes” which include ten products each. According to the company the filters will, “break the boundaries of classical makeup to sign your digital look with confidence & audacity” and “achieve the impossible in one click.” Hopefully it’ll look good too, because that’s a lot of marketing speak. Each theme offers a selection of eyeshadows, lashes, lipsticks, and cheek tints.

Virtual cosmetics is an interesting idea, especially now that most of us aren’t going out or heading to a physical office. It’s not at all surprising that cosmetics brands would look into digitizing their products as it seems likely that industry took some sort of hit due to the pandemic. And digital makeup comes with an advantage over the real stuff—it’s much easier to remove. Just hit the off button.

However, this isn’t the company’s first attempt at virtual products. In partnership with Facebook, L’Oreal allowed users to virtually try on makeup right from the comfort of your own home. This is thanks to its acquisition of AI business ModiFace from a few years ago.

Signature Faces is compatible with Snapchat, Instagram, Google Duo, Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts, Houseparty, and more.