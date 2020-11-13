X
Popular Searches

L’Oreal’s Makeup Filters Give You a Digital Glow-Up for Your Online Meetings

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
L’Oreal Signature Faces banner
L’Oreal

Most of us are working from home now thanks to the ongoing global pandemic. For many, that means no longer needing to dress up or throw on makeup for the office five days a week. That is, until you need to jump on a video call. To help with that, cosmetics brand L’Oreal is announcing Signature Faces, a completely digital product that will up your appearance in your next Zoom or Google video call in a blink of an eye.

With the new augmented reality feature, you’ll be able to “apply” up to three “themes” which include ten products each. According to the company the filters will, “break the boundaries of classical makeup to sign your digital look with confidence & audacity” and “achieve the impossible in one click.” Hopefully it’ll look good too, because that’s a lot of marketing speak. Each theme offers a selection of eyeshadows, lashes, lipsticks, and cheek tints.

Virtual cosmetics is an interesting idea, especially now that most of us aren’t going out or heading to a physical office. It’s not at all surprising that cosmetics brands would look into digitizing their products as it seems likely that industry took some sort of hit due to the pandemic. And digital makeup comes with an advantage over the real stuff—it’s much easier to remove. Just hit the off button.

However, this isn’t the company’s first attempt at virtual products. In partnership with Facebook, L’Oreal allowed users to virtually try on makeup right from the comfort of your own home. This is thanks to its acquisition of AI business ModiFace from a few years ago.

Signature Faces is compatible with Snapchat, Instagram, Google Duo, Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts, Houseparty, and more.

Source: L’Oreal via ZDNet

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RAVPower Filehub, Travel Router N300, Hotspot WiFi Devices, WiFi Bridge/Range Extender/Access Point/Client Modes, DLNA NAS Sharing Media Streamer - HooToo TripMate Nano Update Version
547 people were interested in this!

Cube Key Finder Smart Tracker Bluetooth Tracker for Dogs, Kids, Cats, Luggage, Wallet, with app for Phone, Replaceable Battery Waterproof Tracking Device
398 people were interested in this!

Creative Hobbies Make-A-Lamp Kit #ML3-12S Complete Lamp Parts Kit with Instructions
273 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
199 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
146 people were interested in this!

Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphone
137 people were interested in this!

Anker 2-in-1 USB 3.0 SD Card Reader for SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, Micro SDXC, Micro SD, Micro SDHC Card and UHS-I Cards
132 people were interested in this!

Chef King 7 Gauge Steel Griddle, 23 Inch x 23 Inch
125 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
121 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
114 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular