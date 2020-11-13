The BBC Sounds App is Now Available Outside the UK for Global Listeners

Fans of the BBC’s terrific content can now enjoy curated audio programming—from music to podcasts—on the service’s new BBC Sounds app. Previously, users could only access audio content from the BBC’s iPlayer app, but it has now been separated and moved to BBC Sounds. The app is also available outside of the UK.

The new app makes it much easier to find audio elements like podcasts, radio, and music without having to wade through videos and live TV (which was also offered in iPlayer). Through the app, you’ll have access to all BBC Radio stations. You can see past and future station schedules, pause and rewind live radio, download shows for offline listening, and subscribe to your favorite programs and mixes.

BBC Sounds offers personalized recommendations based on what you’ve already listened to. It even factors in how long you listened to a program to determine how much you liked it in order to make more accurate recommendations. Or, you can browse for new content by speech and music categories, and see the latest episodes from a podcast in a single list.

The app lets you set a sleep timer, which is handy if you’re listening to it at night, and you can even send music tracks you like to Spotify or Apple Music. BBC Sounds is completely free to download, and is available for both iOS and Android devices.