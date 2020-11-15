Don’t Throw Away Your PS4 Just Yet, Use It to Stream Your PS5 Games Instead

Bought a PlayStation 5 and thinking about selling your “old” console? You might want to hold off on that. Sony has confirmed that you will be able to stream your brand-new PS5 games to your PlayStation 4 via Remote Play.

To do this, simply fire up your PS4 and find the “PS5 Remote Play” app. Just note that when it comes to resolution you’ll be limited to 1080p at 60 frames per second (fps). Remote Play is super useful, especially if your PlayStation 5 is connected to a TV that somebody else is currently using.

Of course, Remote Play isn’t strictly limited to just Sony consoles. You can also stream your PS5 from an iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Mac, or Windows PC. And, if your device supports it, you’ll be able to play in high dynamic range (HDR).

Gamers have always been able to make use of Remote Play to access their PS4 on other devices. But being able to play next-generation games on your PlayStation 4 is something truly magical.

I’ve been using Remote Play for years with my iPad Pro. It’s a fantastic way to mobilize your gaming experience, especially since iPadOS supports controllers such as the DualShock 4. As long as you have a half decent Wi-Fi connection, you’ll be able to play your games without a hitch.

To get Remote Play to work, Sony recommends that you hook up your PS5 via Ethernet with a connection speed of 15 megabits (Mbps) or higher. Most games will be playable, but anything that requires a PlayStation Camera or PS VR will not work.

Remote Play is free to use and works right out of the box on both the PS4 and PS5. A PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to use the app but is required if you plan on doing any sort of online gaming. Download links for both the iOS and Android apps can be found below.