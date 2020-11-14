X
Worlds Are Colliding: ‘Fall Guys’ Now Has ‘Untitled Goose Game’ Costumes

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Untitled Goose Game costumes in Fall Guys
MediaTonic

One of the biggest casual game hits of last year was Untitled Goose Game. One of the biggest casual game hits of this year is Fall Guys. You can see where this is heading, right? Tiny bean-shaped people terrorizing an English village… ahem, that is to say, tiny bean-shaped people dressed up as geese running through obstacle courses.

Well, guess what? The costumes are finally being featured live. Like all of the most premium costumes in Fall Guys, they cost five “crowns” each for the upper and lower pieces, necessitating ten hard-fought victories (or lots and lots of level grinding) to win the full set. The Goose costume will be the initial one featured, but the somewhat muted and frequently vexed Groundskeeper and Wimp villagers from the game will, of course, also be added to the costume rotation.

Fall Guys has been heavy on cross-promotion since its initial explosion in popularity. Thus far, the list of its cross-game costume tie-ins includes Chell from Portal, Gordon Freeman and Alyx from Half-Life, Gris from, um, Gris, Godzilla, the banana from My Friend Pedro, the Scout from Team Fortress 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Source: Engadget

Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

