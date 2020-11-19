The Best Streaming Services with Gift Subscriptions

Subscription services like Apple Music, Disney+, and PlayStation Now allow us to escape life for a moment and enjoy new and classic music, movies, TV shows, and video games. We compiled a list of the best streaming services that allow you to buy a gift subscription, so you can treat your loved ones to some much-needed entertainment.

Some services allow you to purchase a gifted subscription directly, while others have you buy a gift card that can, in turn, pay for a subscription for a month, three months, or a year. Each service has different offerings and restrictions for their gift subscriptions, however, so make sure you read all of the details before you make a purchase.

Gift subscriptions make for a wonderful gift and are the perfect stocking stuffer idea for anyone who loves entertainment. Plus, with so many options available, you’ll be able to find something for every one of your friends and family members.

Music

There are several music streaming services offering gift subscriptions. Some services play host to a wide variety of music, while others have a more niche focus, like classical music. Each service offers different terms for gift subscriptions, so make sure you know your options before you pay.

Spotify: This streaming service is the most popular, and it offers a deep catalog spanning virtually every music genre. It also has robust playlist options and device compatibility. The service uses both digital and physical gift cards for Spotify Premium, which are available in $10, $30, $60, and $99.

Apple Music: This service is the one most commonly used by those with Apple devices. It's got all the latest music, including charts from around the world, and it uses high-definition lossy files. You can purchase physical and digital gift cards directly from Apple in $25, $50, and $100 denominations.

YouTube Music: YouTube Music not only offers a gigantic selection of music, including deep cuts and rare international tracks, it also has lyric videos and official music videos. You can buy a general YouTube gift card for any amount between $25-$100. Gift cards are only digital, however, so it will be delivered via email.

Pandora Plus: This service is beloved because of its AI-generated playlists and personalized recommendations. You can purchase either a digital or physical gift card for $54.89, which is good for a year of Pandora Plus.

Deezer: Deezer is a great choice for audiophiles, as it offers both 360 Reality Audio and a HiFi plan for lossless audio. Its catalog spans 56 million tracks, and it has tons of awesome charts and curated mixes to browse. Gift cards are based on how long of a subscription you want to pay for, and range from $9.99 for one month up to $99.90 for a full year.

Amazon Music Unlimited: If you're an Amazon enthusiast and you have an Alexa-compatible device, Music Unlimited is a great choice. It has a catalog of 60 million songs, and has an easy to use interface that makes it easy to find playlists, genres, artists, and more. You can buy a general Amazon gift card for anywhere between $25-$2,000 and redeem it for the service or anything else on the site.

Idagio: This streaming service is an outstanding choice for all classical music lovers. It's got a beautiful app that makes it easy to find pieces you're interested in and to learn more about classical music. Gift vouchers are available for 3-, 6-, and 12-month options, and range from $29.99 to $99.99.

Primephonic: Primephonic is another terrific classical music streaming service, and its powerful playlist resources are perfect for those new to the genres as well as seasoned devotees. You can buy a gift card for both the Premium and Platinum plans, which range from $29.99 to $149.99.

TV Shows and Movies

Though there are plenty of video streaming services to choose from, each one has its own combination of TV shows and movies, both classic and new. Some offer live TV and sports, while others are focused on providing a curated selection of previously-aired content. It all just comes down to your tastes and needs.

Netflix: This streaming service is one of the most popular, and contains a good mix of older movies and TV shows along with newer Netflix original series, like The Queen’s Gambit , Stranger Things , and Jessica Jones . Netflix’s gift cards are digital-only and available for any amount between $25 and $200.

Hulu: Hulu is another popular option, as it focuses on newer content (though it's got plenty of older stuff to watch). It also has original content like The Great , and Woke . Digital Hulu gift cards for the service are available in $25, $50, and $100 denominations.

Disney+: Gift subscriptions for Disney+ are only available as a one-year option, and costs $69.99. With a subscription, you can access every Disney movie, along with family friendly content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Prime Video: Amazon's video streaming service requires you to gift Amazon Prime, which not only grants you access to Prime Video but other Amazon services like fast free delivery on items, access to songs and playlists, free Kindle ebooks, and more. You can gift three months for $39 or a full year for $119.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV allows you to stream your favorite live and local news, sport, and shows from over 85 channels, like CBS, ESPN, HGTV, NBC, TNT, and more. You can buy a digital YouTube gift card for any amount between $25-$100.

Sling TV: Sling offers over 50 channels of live sports, news, and more. It's got all the popular channels, like AMC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, FX, A&E, Food Network, CNN, TBS, and the Discovery channel. Gift cards are available in both digital and physical versions and you can snag one in a $5, $25, $30, $50, or $100 denomination.

Crunchyroll: This is the best destination for anyone who loves watching anime. You can purchase a gift subscription for a membership in 1-, 3-, or 12-month terms, and pricing ranges from $7.99 for one month up to $79.99 for a full year.

Games

Each of the major video game consoles has its own online gaming service that gives players access to a variety of games and other perks. It’s worth noting that each console has a unique variety of games so consider which games you like most before purchasing a subscription.