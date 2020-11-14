Now’s the Time to Apply to Compete on Season Two of ‘LEGO Masters’

Do you fancy yourself a master of all things LEGO? Have you always wanted to be on TV in order to showcase your wisdom? Did you watch the first season of LEGO Masters and wonder, “Why didn’t I get an invite to this show?” Well, now’s your chance, because guess what? Applications to appear on Season Two of the show are open now!

In case you missed the first season, LEGO Masters is a show that pits teams of two against each other in order to build some of the most beautiful and amazing LEGO sets under strict deadlines. Last season’s contestants had to recreate scenes from Star Wars, build bridges that could hold hundreds of pounds of weight, and drop beautiful LEGO sculptures from great heights to see which would yield the best explosion.

FOX and LEGO are promising to up the stakes in the second season with pressure to create tougher and more daring builds. If you think you have what it takes, you can apply at the LEGO Masters casting site. The show calls for two-person teams, but you don’t have to have a second person on hand to apply: It’s possible to get paired up with another solo entry.

However, what you do need is a willingness to answer extensive questions about why you should be on the show, along with an 11-minute video pleading your case. No worries, you don’t have to apply today—a specific deadline hasn’t been set yet. Still, don’t wait too long—not if you truly want to be the next LEGO Master!