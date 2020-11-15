X
Popular Searches

See Jon From The Piano Guys Play in Your Home With an AR App

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain

A CGI Jon Schmidt from the Piano guys super imposed over a real piano.

If you’re ever in the mood to listen to some of the most beautiful and compelling mashups of classical and pop music in piano and cello form, you should check out ThePianoGuys YouTube channel. Or better yet, invite the piano player, Jon Schmidt, to play in your home with an augmented reality app.

As Steve Nelson, the cellist in ThePianoGuys, explains it, concerts are a no-go right now. And they’re not always the most appropriate venue to showcase a piece of music. Take Für Elise Jam, Jon’s take on the classical song.

And piano player knows that Für Elise is that song you have to play sooner or later whether or not you want to, and you’ll have to play it often. But rather than playing it as is, Jon improvs around the melodies and with lines of music. He makes an old song new again, but it works best in a more intimate setting than on a stage.

That’s where AR Pianist comes in, an app for iOS and Android. AR Pianist uses augmented reality to put award-winning musicians and their pianos in your home. You can make them small enough to fit on a table or larger than your living room.

ThePianoGuys worked with the developers behind the app to get Jon into it, and now you can see and hear his take on Für Elise without leaving your home. Even better, as seen in the top image, the app can even put a virtual pianist at your piano and can help you learn to play songs. That’s my piano, and if you look closely there’s a digital set of keys over the real keys.

AR Pianist is free to download for iOS and Android, and many songs (like Jon’s performance) are free, though the more advanced features do require in-app purchases.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker 2-in-1 USB 3.0 SD Card Reader for SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, Micro SDXC, Micro SD, Micro SDHC Card and UHS-I Cards
384 people were interested in this!

Creative Hobbies Make-A-Lamp Kit #ML3-12S Complete Lamp Parts Kit with Instructions
298 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
126 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
99 people were interested in this!

Chef King 7 Gauge Steel Griddle, 23 Inch x 23 Inch
99 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
98 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
92 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
88 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
77 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
73 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular