Samsung's Latest Monitors are also Smart TVs and Wireless DeX Screens

Michael Crider
Your TV isn’t just a TV anymore: it has Wi-Fi, apps, and maybe even a few games. Why should your monitor do any less? That seems to be Samsung’s line of thinking with its new Smart Monitor line. These are clearly meant to be used with PCs, but also include features that make them stand-alone smart TVs and phone companions.

The Smart Monitor includes all of the basics of a budget PC monitor: two HDMI connections, USB-C with 65-watt charging for newer machines, USB-A ports for connecting other gadgets. The screens themselves aren’t amazing, with either standard 1080p or 4K resolutions at 250 nits of brightness, with HDR10 certification. But in addition to all of that, you get a Tizen-powered smart TV, with access to the same apps and Wi-Fi connection of Samsung’s smart TV platform. It even includes a Bluetooth audio connection for its 5-watt stereo speakers, and naturally, it comes with a voice-activated remote.

The monitors can handle pretty much anything a standard Samsung TV can, with the notable exception of an over-the-air antenna. They’re also certified for Apple’s AirPlay 2, Chromecast (“App casting”), or Samsung’s more proprietary Tap Cast from its Galaxy phones. Perhaps most impressively, the Smart Monitor can wirelessly display Samsung’s DeX environment, a desktop interface for the apps and files on a Galaxy phone.

The Smart TV M7 is 32 inches with a 4K resolution, and it’ll be available for a surprisingly reasonable $400 sometime in December. The 27-inch and 32-inch M5 models, sadly using 1080p resolution and dropping the USB-C port, should be on sale via Samsung’s website later today. They’ll cost $230 and $280, respectively—again, surprisingly cheap for the capability.

Source: Samsung Press via Engadget

