Zoom to Drop its 40-Minute Time Limit for Video Calls on Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving and other holidays are right around the corner (and COVID-19 still at large), video chat app Zoom will be temporarily disabling its 40-minute limit on Thanksgiving Day. This will allow families to chat with each other as long as they want and better enjoy the family-centric holiday while remaining socially distanced and safe.

“As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short,” the company shared on November 10 via Twitter.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

Some users have already experienced removed time constraints on the app within the past week. A small window pops up at the 35-minute mark stating that the time limit has been removed as a gift from Zoom. The app, along with other group video chat apps, have surged in popularity over the past few months as a way for friends and family to stay connected from a distance. It may also choose to drop limits on other upcoming holidays, as well.