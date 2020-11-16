Transform Any Old Windows PC Into a Media Center With the Android TV x86 Port

Why buy an NVIDIA Shield when you can add Android TV to your old Windows laptop? An unofficial Android TV x86 port allows you to turn just about any Intel or AMD PC into a snappy Android TV media center.

Created by XDA Senior Member AmznUser444 Dev, Android TV x86 lets you turn your old Windows computer into a simple, accessible media center. Android TV x86 is a wonderful alternative to software like Kodi (or the Windows OS), and it saves you from spending $50 on a Chromecast with Google TV.

Most Android TV features should work out of the box, although the x86 port has trouble playing Netflix and can’t retrieve full HD video from Netflix or Amazon Prime. The port also lacks Chromecast support, as your PC doesn’t have the DRM required for Chromecast. Still, as XDA notes, the x86 port is based on the Android-x86 project and supports most PC hardware. You shouldn’t have any trouble getting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LAN, or sound working with Android TV x86.

The hardware requirements for Android TV x86 are quite modest. You just need a 1.2 GHz dual-core 64-bit processor with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and 64MB of video memory. Most PCs made in the last ten years are up to scuff. You can download the Android TV x86 port through the XDA forums or the Android TV x86 website. An installation guide is available on the x86 port site.