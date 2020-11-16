Grab the Google Pixel 4a in This Beautiful New ‘Barely Blue’ Color

The Pixel 4a was released earlier this year and came in any color you like, as long as it’s black. Well, that’s changing as Google is now making a “Barely Blue” variant available to purchase. You can buy it at the same $349 price point as the existing Just Black variant.

Fun naming schemes aside, the new color lives up to its name as it’s a very pastel-like light-blue. It also features a very bold orange power button. Of course, outside of the color differences, this is the same Pixel 4a Google has been selling for several months now.

As a refresher, you’ll get stock Android, great battery life, and one of the best cameras on a smartphone. The phone also comes with 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM, and a 5.8-inch hole-punch display. You’ll only be missing a few things such as proper IP rating and wireless charging, which is fine given its $349 price point.

The new color variant is available ahead of the Pixel 4a 5G launch this Friday. A few differences include a larger 6.2-inch display, a bigger battery, which presumably means longer battery life, an additional 16-megapixel wide-angle camera on the back, and a beefier Snapdragon 765G processor. The Pixel 4a 5G will set you back $499, or $150 more than its smaller brother.