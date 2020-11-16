Grab the Google Pixel 4a in This Beautiful New ‘Barely Blue’ Color

X
The Pixel 4a was released earlier this year and came in any color you like, as long as it’s black. Well, that’s changing as Google is now making a “Barely Blue” variant available to purchase. You can buy it at the same $349 price point as the existing Just Black variant.

Fun naming schemes aside, the new color lives up to its name as it’s a very pastel-like light-blue. It also features a very bold orange power button. Of course, outside of the color differences, this is the same Pixel 4a Google has been selling for several months now.

As a refresher, you’ll get stock Android, great battery life, and one of the best cameras on a smartphone. The phone also comes with 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM, and a 5.8-inch hole-punch display. You’ll only be missing a few things such as proper IP rating and wireless charging, which is fine given its $349 price point.

The new color variant is available ahead of the Pixel 4a 5G launch this Friday. A few differences include a larger 6.2-inch display, a bigger battery, which presumably means longer battery life, an additional 16-megapixel wide-angle camera on the back, and a beefier Snapdragon 765G processor. The Pixel 4a 5G will set you back $499, or $150 more than its smaller brother.

Source: Google Store via TmoNews

