Lost Your Chromecast Remote? Well, Now You Can Buy Another One for $19.99

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Chromecast with Google TV remote
Justin Duino

The new Chromecast with Google TV has been available for a few weeks now, and hopefully, you haven’t lost the remote yet. But if you have, Google just put replacements up on its store, allowing you to purchase another remote for only $19.99.

Interestingly, as discovered by Android Police, the Google Store spec sheet shows that the remote comes with an accelerometer. As it currently stands, there aren’t any features that make use of such hardware, and this wasn’t mentioned during Google’s unveiling. We’ll have to see if the company has anything up its sleeve. Maybe an option to automatically turn on your TV whenever you pick it up?

Spec sheet for the Chromecast remote
Google

The remote currently only works with the new Chromecast with Google TV which has only been available for a few weeks. But, it’s good to know that you can easily order another remote if you’ve lost it. Or maybe you just want a second one just in case.

Of course, the remote comes standard with Bluetooth to pair with your Chromecast, an IR sensor to control your TV, and a mic so that you can speak with Google Assistant. It also come in three colors: Snow, Sunrise, and Sky (or in normal people terms: white, pink, and blue), so you can color match your original unit. Plus, $19.99 isn’t too bad considering that price includes a pair of AAA batteries.

Source: Google Store via Android Police

Recently Popular