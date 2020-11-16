X
Hulu with Live TV is Getting a Price Increase on December 18th

Cameron Summerson
As the great Benjamin Franklin once said, “…But in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes and regular price increases for streaming TV services.” Today, Hulu is announcing its plans to make that certainty, well, certain.

Okay, so I may have embellished that quote just a touch, but that doesn’t mean it’s not totally true. We’ve seen price hikes from YouTube TV and Netflix over the last few months, which is enough historical evidence for me to say “yep, that’s accurate enough.”

Hulu didn’t want to be left out, so it’s bumping prices for Live TV subscribers on December 18th. Users who currently pay $54.99 a month will see a $10 increase to $64.99, while subscribers on the $60. 99 tier will be bumped to $70.99. $10 isn’t much in the big picture, but when you tack it onto a $55 or $60 monthly subscription, it’s easy to question how much value the service is actually providing.

To make matters worse, this price hike comes just as the company loses Fox regional sports channels, which it announced that it would lose last month. Sometimes you gotta pay more to get less, I guess. Big yikes, dog.

On the upside, the price hike only affects the company’s Live TV service, so subscribers who have the basic Hulu plans (or Disney+ bundle) shouldn’t see an increase…at least for now. Like with all things, that could change at any point.

