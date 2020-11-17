X
Olive Pro Earbuds Merge Hearing Aids with True Wireless Earbuds

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A set of hearing aids that look like True Wireless earbuds.
Olive

Hearing aids often cost thousands of dollars, require visits to audiologists, and come with a stigma attached. Olive Pro earbuds want to solve all those problems. For $300 ($150 if you back the campaign now), you get a set of hearing aids that look like true wireless earbuds and come with advanced AI to cut out background noise.

We’ve seen hearables before that promised to enhance your hearing if it’s starting to fail, like Nuheara’s IQBuds Boost. Nuheara delivers impressive results that could potentially be life changing, But they aren’t hearing aids, and the company distinctly says so.

A person wearing an earbud in their ear.
Olive

Olive, on the other hand, does market the Olive Pro as actual hearing aids, and the earbuds gained a class II medical certification from the FDA. But unlike most hearing aids, you don’t need to visit a specialist to buy them, saving a great deal of money.

Olive Pro promises artificial intelligence features to ” isolate unwanted noises and enhance music, conversations, TV, and more.” You’ll create a hearing profile in the company’s app, a similar process used by other hearables.

The earbuds have a set of onboard mics that help it listen to and isolate background noises from voices. The company promises you’ll get seven hours of listening on a single charge and a total of 20 hours from the included charging case. Olive Pro uses Bluetooth 5.0, is iPX4 water-resistant, supports fast charging and wireless charging, and will integrate with voice assistance.

You can preorder Olive Pro through the company’s Indiegogo campaign today for $150, and Olive says it will ship in Q1 2021. After the campaign, the price will rise to $300.

Pre-order on Indiegogo
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

