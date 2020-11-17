A Nov. 19th ‘Animal Crossing’ Update Brings Turkey Day, Save Data Transfers, and More

It looks like there may still be a use for the pumpkins you collected. Nintendo is rolling out the Winter Animal Crossing: New Horizons update on Thursday, November 19th. Included in the update are Turkey Day (Thanksgiving), Toy Day (Christmas), save data transfers, new haircuts, new reactions, more in-home storage, and the option to visit random Dream Islands.

Turkey Day is the first of the two new holidays, running November 26th. It involves a large meal at your plaza, which you can participate in by bringing pumpkins and other ingredients to Franklin the turkey. Toy Day is much more elaborate, running from December 1st to December 25th. Like the Toy Day events of years past, this Toy Day includes a mess of exclusive chores and furniture.

Notably, the Winter Animal Crossing update includes a much-requested save data transfer feature, making it easy to save your progress when moving from one console to another. You can now transfer a single player’s resident data to a new Switch, or use the Island Transfer Tool to move your whole island from one system to another.

Minor additions to Animal Crossing include nine new reactions, six new (surprisingly inclusive) hairstyles, a home storage expansion, and the ability to visit random Dream Islands from your bed. The new reactions and haircuts are available from the Nook Miles kiosk, and expanded home storage is available through Nook after paying off your debt.

If you haven’t watched Nintendo’s Winter update announcement video yet… hop to it! The Animal Crossing Winter update arrives Thursday, November 19th as a free download.