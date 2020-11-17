Champion’s ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Collab Offers Streetwear and…Overalls?

The latest collaboration between a clothing brand and a video game franchise is that of Champion and Nintendo, for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. The limited-edition collection focuses on streetwear and includes a Princess Peach hoodie, a tie-dye Toad t-shirt, and bold red overalls, a la everyone’s favorite plumber, Mario.

Nintendo has been celebrating the game’s anniversary all year long, and this is just it’s latest event. It has also dropped remastered classic 3D Super Mario games, an AR Mario Kart title, a 2D battle royale game for the Nintendo Switch, and the fun Game & Watch.

This isn’t Champion’s first foray into fashion. Earlier this year, the company released oversized pullover and zip-up gamer hoodies. Other fashion brands have also ventured into geeky collaborations as well, like LEGO with Adidas and Levi’s.

Pieces within the creative collection will range from $30-$150, and certain items are only going to be offered in limited quantities, like the plumber-chic overalls. The collection will be available for sale in the United States on November 18, so start saving up your coins.