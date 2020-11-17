X
Popular Searches

New Google Fit and Wear OS Update Makes it Easier to View Wellness Info

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Woman meditating on a beach wearing a Wear OS by Google smartwatch
Google

Health and wellness has become more important than ever this year. Fortunately, Google’s latest update for Google Fit and Wear OS by Google will make it even simpler to view all of your wellness information at a glance in a single hub. With it, you’ll have a much easier time viewing metrics like heart rate, step count, and blood pressure.

Updates will be rolling out over the next few days, according to Google.

The Hub

A revamped Google Fit app centralizes information from apps like MyFitnessPal, Sleep as Android, Strava, Wear OS by Google, Basis, and more into the single hub. It’ll also allow you to view summaries of your metrics from the homescreen, along with daily and weekly goals for Steps and Heart Points.

Get Some Fresh Air

Google has also updated the weather experienced on Wear OS by Google smartwatches. The new design is bolder and simpler, and provides only the most relevant forecast details and weather alerts.

The new Breathe Tile guides you through breathing sessions to help you decompress. Once you finish, you can review your stats for the session, like your changes in heart rate.

Weather updates on Wear OS by Google smartwatch
Google

Workout Tracking

New shortcuts were added to the Google Fit Workouts Tile on Wear OS by Google smartwatches that make it easier to jump into a workout. It allows you to view all of your metrics on one screen while you work out. You can set goals for workouts and receive alerts letting you know whether or not you’re staying on track. 

The Google Fit app also lets you view summaries for your walk or run with a map, complete with pace and mile markers. Plus, you can easily share your stats, routes, photos, and encouragement with others from your Google Fit journal entries to social media or via messaging apps.

Sleep Tracking

Google has integrated even more bedtime tools with the update, and packed additional sleep information into Google Fit. There is widened support for devices and apps, like the Oura Ring, Withings sleep tracking mat, Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch, Sleep as Android, and Sleep Cycle.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Laptop Charger for MacBook Pro Dell XPS iPad Pro iPhone 12 Mini Nintendo Switch (Charger Not Included)
291 people were interested in this!

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L (40-Can), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
224 people were interested in this!

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargeable 6000mAH Battery, Powerful 33000 RPM, 10W Fast Charging, Handy and Efficient for Electronics(Blue)
209 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
155 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
132 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
125 people were interested in this!

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics
118 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
109 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8, Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10, Pixel 4XL
106 people were interested in this!

MaxTite Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% (16oz)
105 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular