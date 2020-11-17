New Google Fit and Wear OS Update Makes it Easier to View Wellness Info

Health and wellness has become more important than ever this year. Fortunately, Google’s latest update for Google Fit and Wear OS by Google will make it even simpler to view all of your wellness information at a glance in a single hub. With it, you’ll have a much easier time viewing metrics like heart rate, step count, and blood pressure.

Updates will be rolling out over the next few days, according to Google.

The Hub

A revamped Google Fit app centralizes information from apps like MyFitnessPal, Sleep as Android, Strava, Wear OS by Google, Basis, and more into the single hub. It’ll also allow you to view summaries of your metrics from the homescreen, along with daily and weekly goals for Steps and Heart Points.

Get Some Fresh Air

Google has also updated the weather experienced on Wear OS by Google smartwatches. The new design is bolder and simpler, and provides only the most relevant forecast details and weather alerts.

The new Breathe Tile guides you through breathing sessions to help you decompress. Once you finish, you can review your stats for the session, like your changes in heart rate.

Workout Tracking

New shortcuts were added to the Google Fit Workouts Tile on Wear OS by Google smartwatches that make it easier to jump into a workout. It allows you to view all of your metrics on one screen while you work out. You can set goals for workouts and receive alerts letting you know whether or not you’re staying on track.

The Google Fit app also lets you view summaries for your walk or run with a map, complete with pace and mile markers. Plus, you can easily share your stats, routes, photos, and encouragement with others from your Google Fit journal entries to social media or via messaging apps.

Sleep Tracking

Google has integrated even more bedtime tools with the update, and packed additional sleep information into Google Fit. There is widened support for devices and apps, like the Oura Ring, Withings sleep tracking mat, Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch, Sleep as Android, and Sleep Cycle.