X
Popular Searches

Get Your Light Sabers Out! A New ‘Star Wars’ DLC Is Available in ‘Minecraft’

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Minecraft

Minecraft, the game that can’t seem to die and is available on virtually every platform imaginable, is adding Star Wars content to its arsenal. In the form of DLC (that’s downloadable content), it includes a map, a skin pack, a texture set, a soundtrack, and more. The expansion will set you back 1,340 Minecoins, or roughly $20.

Minecraft Star Wars has content from the original trilogy of movies: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, and from The Mandalorian. You’ll be able to explore 12 planets, including Tatooine, Endor, Nevarro, Sorgan, and Hoth, with rideable vehicles such as speeders and X-Wings.

Players will be able to purchase the expansion by opening up the Marketplace on any device capable of running the game. Minecraft is available on pretty much every platform you could imagine including on mobile platforms such as iOS and Android.

Buy ‘Star Wars’ for ‘Minecraft’

Source: Minecraft via The Verge

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Laptop Charger for MacBook Pro Dell XPS iPad Pro iPhone 12 Mini Nintendo Switch (Charger Not Included)
292 people were interested in this!

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L (40-Can), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
225 people were interested in this!

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargeable 6000mAH Battery, Powerful 33000 RPM, 10W Fast Charging, Handy and Efficient for Electronics(Blue)
214 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
161 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
135 people were interested in this!

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics
122 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
121 people were interested in this!

MaxTite Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% (16oz)
109 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
109 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8, Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10, Pixel 4XL
106 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular