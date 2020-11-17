Get Your Light Sabers Out! A New ‘Star Wars’ DLC Is Available in ‘Minecraft’

Minecraft, the game that can’t seem to die and is available on virtually every platform imaginable, is adding Star Wars content to its arsenal. In the form of DLC (that’s downloadable content), it includes a map, a skin pack, a texture set, a soundtrack, and more. The expansion will set you back 1,340 Minecoins, or roughly $20.

Minecraft Star Wars has content from the original trilogy of movies: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, and from The Mandalorian. You’ll be able to explore 12 planets, including Tatooine, Endor, Nevarro, Sorgan, and Hoth, with rideable vehicles such as speeders and X-Wings.

Players will be able to purchase the expansion by opening up the Marketplace on any device capable of running the game. Minecraft is available on pretty much every platform you could imagine including on mobile platforms such as iOS and Android.