X
Popular Searches

Google Rolls Out Sticky Notes for Your Smart Displays

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Nest Hub Max with a sticky note on it reminding to defrost the pie.
Google

Due to more and more children learning from home, Google decided to step in and help give some semblance of school from anywhere. The company started with helpful features like Family Bell, school ambient sounds, and more. Now it’s rolling out new useful features, like sticky notes and interactive stories for your smart displays.

As part of the rollout, Google is introducing a new Family tab to its updated interface. In the family tab, you’ll find interactive stories you can launch from NogginCapstone, and more. You can flip through pages, watch animations unfold, and follow along word-by-word.

You’ll also find the Family Notes option, which lets you leave a sticky note for everyone to see. You don’t have to use that for school items either, it could be a reminder to preheat the oven or take out the garbage. Naturally, you can start a story or leave a note by voice too. Just say, “Hey Google, leave a family note” or “tell me a story.” Then follow the prompts.

Google also has another feature that will help you keep track of family, specifically their location. If your child is 13 or older (or the applicable age in your country), you can set them up with a Google Assistant account and link it to your family. Then you can ask for their location on your Google Assistant display, and it will show on Google Maps or Life360 if you are a subscriber.

You can ask for your family’s location on smart displays, speakers, and even your iPhone or Android phone. You can either say, “Hey Google, where’s my family” or ask for a specific person. If you prefer taps, the family location feature will join the new Family tab on smart displays.

The features are rolling out now, so you should get it soon if you don’t see it on your devices yet.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Laptop Charger for MacBook Pro Dell XPS iPad Pro iPhone 12 Mini Nintendo Switch (Charger Not Included)
311 people were interested in this!

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargeable 6000mAH Battery, Powerful 33000 RPM, 10W Fast Charging, Handy and Efficient for Electronics(Blue)
278 people were interested in this!

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L (40-Can), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
237 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
223 people were interested in this!

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics
175 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8, Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10, Pixel 4XL
165 people were interested in this!

Soldering Mat Heat Resistant 932°F Magnetic Silicone Electronic Repair Mat for Cellphone, Laptop, Computer, Heat Insulation Pad for Soldering Iron Station15.9” x 12” (Grey)
159 people were interested in this!

MaxTite Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% (16oz)
156 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
135 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
133 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular