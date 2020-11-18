Google Rolls Out Sticky Notes for Your Smart Displays

Due to more and more children learning from home, Google decided to step in and help give some semblance of school from anywhere. The company started with helpful features like Family Bell, school ambient sounds, and more. Now it’s rolling out new useful features, like sticky notes and interactive stories for your smart displays.

As part of the rollout, Google is introducing a new Family tab to its updated interface. In the family tab, you’ll find interactive stories you can launch from Noggin, Capstone, and more. You can flip through pages, watch animations unfold, and follow along word-by-word.

You’ll also find the Family Notes option, which lets you leave a sticky note for everyone to see. You don’t have to use that for school items either, it could be a reminder to preheat the oven or take out the garbage. Naturally, you can start a story or leave a note by voice too. Just say, “Hey Google, leave a family note” or “tell me a story.” Then follow the prompts.

Google also has another feature that will help you keep track of family, specifically their location. If your child is 13 or older (or the applicable age in your country), you can set them up with a Google Assistant account and link it to your family. Then you can ask for their location on your Google Assistant display, and it will show on Google Maps or Life360 if you are a subscriber.

You can ask for your family’s location on smart displays, speakers, and even your iPhone or Android phone. You can either say, “Hey Google, where’s my family” or ask for a specific person. If you prefer taps, the family location feature will join the new Family tab on smart displays.

The features are rolling out now, so you should get it soon if you don’t see it on your devices yet.