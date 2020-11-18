Get a Free Nest Mini When You Upgrade Your Google One Subscription to 2 TB

Google is giving you yet another reason to pay more for your One cloud subscription. The company is now offering you a free Nest Mini when you upgrade your storage to 2 TB. You’ll have until December 9 to redeem the offer and it looks like it’ll only be available to U.S. customers.

The biggest caveat here is that you need to pay for the annual plan, which will cost you $99.99 a year. A monthly 2 TB subscription runs you $9.99 a month. Google is sending out emails to customers now. You’ll need to tap the link in the email, which will give you a code that you can redeem (which includes free shipping) at the Google Store.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it will provide a free VPN to those who subscribe to the 2 TB or higher Google One tier. The Nest Mini is simply another offer to try to incentivize users to upgrade their plans. It’s worth noting that free “high quality” backups from Google Photos is ending in June of 2021, so you might want to consider buying storage if you haven’t already.

Google One offers a ton of options. At its lowest, you can pay $1.99 a month for 100 GB, or pay an insane $299.99 a month for a whopping 300 TB of storage. Although, it appears that you’ll only get this offer if you specifically upgrade to the 2 TB plan.