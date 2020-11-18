X
Popular Searches

Get a Free Nest Mini When You Upgrade Your Google One Subscription to 2 TB

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Google Nest mini
Google

Google is giving you yet another reason to pay more for your One cloud subscription. The company is now offering you a free Nest Mini when you upgrade your storage to 2 TB. You’ll have until December 9 to redeem the offer and it looks like it’ll only be available to U.S. customers.

The biggest caveat here is that you need to pay for the annual plan, which will cost you $99.99 a year. A monthly 2 TB subscription runs you $9.99 a month. Google is sending out emails to customers now. You’ll need to tap the link in the email, which will give you a code that you can redeem (which includes free shipping) at the Google Store.

Free Nest Mini with 2 TB Google One offer
Google

Earlier this year, the company announced that it will provide a free VPN to those who subscribe to the 2 TB or higher Google One tier. The Nest Mini is simply another offer to try to incentivize users to upgrade their plans. It’s worth noting that free “high quality” backups from Google Photos is ending in June of 2021, so you might want to consider buying storage if you haven’t already.

Google One offers a ton of options. At its lowest, you can pay $1.99 a month for 100 GB, or pay an insane $299.99 a month for a whopping 300 TB of storage. Although, it appears that you’ll only get this offer if you specifically upgrade to the 2 TB plan.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Laptop Charger for MacBook Pro Dell XPS iPad Pro iPhone 12 Mini Nintendo Switch (Charger Not Included)
311 people were interested in this!

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargeable 6000mAH Battery, Powerful 33000 RPM, 10W Fast Charging, Handy and Efficient for Electronics(Blue)
286 people were interested in this!

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L (40-Can), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
240 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
231 people were interested in this!

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics
184 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8, Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10, Pixel 4XL
175 people were interested in this!

Soldering Mat Heat Resistant 932°F Magnetic Silicone Electronic Repair Mat for Cellphone, Laptop, Computer, Heat Insulation Pad for Soldering Iron Station15.9” x 12” (Grey)
166 people were interested in this!

MaxTite Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% (16oz)
166 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
129 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light and 20 AA Batteries Included
120 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular