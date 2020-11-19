X
Popular Searches

Twitter Pauses Its Fleets Rollout as Users Experience Lag and Crashing

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
An illustration of the word "Fleets" and Twitter profile pictures.
Twitter

You may need to wait a few more days for Fleets. Twitter says that it’s slowing the rollout of its new Stories-like feature to address “performance and stability problems.” Many Twitter users (including the writers here at Review Geek) experience lag while using Fleets, and some people report that the feature crashes their Twitter app.

Like any new social media feature, Fleets is under a fair amount of scrutiny. Users complain that the feature is a clone of Instagram Stories, that it takes up too much space on the Twitter feed, and that it opens the door to new forms of harassment on the Twitter platform. With all of this criticism, Fleets needs to make a good first impression, which is why Twitter wants to work out some of the kinks before continuing rollout.

Twitter hasn’t announced a timeline for its Fleets rollout, although @TwitterSupport suggests that the feature will find its way to remaining Twitter users a few days from now. In the meantime, I guess you have no choice but to use that Voice Tweets feature you’ve been avoiding.

Source: Twitter via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics
311 people were interested in this!

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargeable 6000mAH Battery, Powerful 33000 RPM, 10W Fast Charging, Handy and Efficient for Electronics(Blue)
306 people were interested in this!

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L (40-Can), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
249 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
247 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Smart Watch with Advanced Health monitoring, Fitness Tracking , and Long lasting Battery - Mystic Bronze (US Version)
242 people were interested in this!

USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Laptop Charger for MacBook Pro Dell XPS iPad Pro iPhone 12 Mini Nintendo Switch (Charger Not Included)
216 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8, Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10, Pixel 4XL
184 people were interested in this!

MaxTite Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% (16oz)
175 people were interested in this!

Soldering Mat Heat Resistant 932°F Magnetic Silicone Electronic Repair Mat for Cellphone, Laptop, Computer, Heat Insulation Pad for Soldering Iron Station15.9” x 12” (Grey)
173 people were interested in this!

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Anti-Allergen System, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet Hair, black
149 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular