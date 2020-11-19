Twitter Pauses Its Fleets Rollout as Users Experience Lag and Crashing

You may need to wait a few more days for Fleets. Twitter says that it’s slowing the rollout of its new Stories-like feature to address “performance and stability problems.” Many Twitter users (including the writers here at Review Geek) experience lag while using Fleets, and some people report that the feature crashes their Twitter app.

Like any new social media feature, Fleets is under a fair amount of scrutiny. Users complain that the feature is a clone of Instagram Stories, that it takes up too much space on the Twitter feed, and that it opens the door to new forms of harassment on the Twitter platform. With all of this criticism, Fleets needs to make a good first impression, which is why Twitter wants to work out some of the kinks before continuing rollout.

We’re slowing down the rollout of Fleets to fix some performance and stability problems. If you don’t have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days. We love that so many people are using Fleets and want to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 19, 2020

Twitter hasn’t announced a timeline for its Fleets rollout, although @TwitterSupport suggests that the feature will find its way to remaining Twitter users a few days from now. In the meantime, I guess you have no choice but to use that Voice Tweets feature you’ve been avoiding.