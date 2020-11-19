X
Step Into the 10th Doctor’s TARDIS in the ‘Doctor Who: The Edge of Time’ VR Game

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A VR interior of the TARDIS from 'Doctor Who.'
Maze Theory

Doctor Who is the kind of SciFi show that begs for a virtual reality (VR) experience. Luckily, 13th Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) fans have two options, including Doctor Who: Edge of Time. But a free update to Edge of Time will have Whovian devotees of the 9th (Christopher Eccleston) and 10th Doctor (David Tennant) yelling, “Fantastic!” Because now you can step into their TARDIS in glorious VR. 

If you’re not familiar, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is a standalone VR game wherein you pilot the TARDIS (that’s Tethered Aerial Release Developed in Style), and the Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) guides you remotely through tasks. Your goal is to stop a Reality Virus from destroying…well, all of reality—pretty standard fare for Doctor Who.

You get to solve puzzles, travel through time and space, and even use the Doctor’s sonic screwdriver to ward off Daleks and Weeping Angles. But now, the game is getting a fun update. It will add the 9th and 10th Doctors’ version of the TARDIS interior. 

Another angle of the TARDIS interior
Maze Theory

The update is a tie-in to the Time Lord Victorious series of stories told across multiple platforms (audio, comics, and more) involving the 8th (Paul McGann), 9th, and 10th Doctor. However, when you first enter the newly added TARDIS interior, you’ll find it in a powered-down state.

You’ll have to play through the game (again if you already finished it), to find special artifacts (another tie-in to Time Lord Victorious) to power it up. 

The free update is out now for the Oculus Quest and PSVR versions of Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. Unfortunately, Steam users don’t get the new shiny TARDIS interior for now. 

Buy on Maze Theory

Source: Maze Theory via UploadVR

