Fitbit Software Update Adds Google Assistant to the Versa 3 and Sense

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Fitbit Versa 3 with Google Assistant logo
Fitbit

When Fitbit launched its latest watches, the third-gen Versa and flagship Sense, it was under the looming specter of a Google purchase. Previously the company had featured Amazon Alexa integration, and that’s still around, but it announced it was working on Google Assistant tools, too. With the latest software update, Google’s voice-activated Assistant now works with the Versa 3 and Sense.

To get the new tools, use the Fitbit app on your phone to update your watch’s software to OS 5.1. You can then swap between Alexa and Assistant (you can’t use both at the same time). It looks like there’s a delayed rollout for at least some users—I’m not seeing the software update on my Versa 3 at the moment.

Other additions in the software update include the ability to take pulse oximetry data without a dedicated SPO2 clock face. Users will have access to seven new SpO2 faces before the end of the year. Older and cheaper devices don’t get any Google love.

Source: Engadget

Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

