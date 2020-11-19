Stadia Announces iOS Browser Version, Free Premiere for ‘Cyberpunk’ Pre-Orders

Hot on the tail of NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, Google’s streaming game platform Stadia is also coming to iOS. As with competitors, it will use a browser-based version of the service in order to get around Apple’s block on streaming games on the iPhone and iPad. Google says the beta browser version of Stadia will be available “several weeks from now.”

On top of that, Stadia is celebrating its one year anniversary with a giveaway of some free hardware. Players who pre-order the hotly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will get Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Stadia Wi-Fi controller and a Chromecast Ultra, for free. The game is $60 and the hardware bundle is $100, so it’s a pretty great deal…and a tempting way for those who were planning on buying the game anyway to test out the service.

Those who’ve already pre-ordered Cyberpunk on Stadia can claim a free Premiere Edition, and the promotion will continue until December 18th, eight days after the game’s release. This marks the second time Google has given away the Premiere Edition bundle: it’s also being sent to YouTube Premium subscribers.

Stadia is also announcing its first free game for all players, Destiny 2: New Light. Destiny 2 is a free-to-play game in any case, but the New Light expansion costs $40 on other platforms. That makes New Light the first game freebie that doesn’t require players to have an active Stadia Pro subscription at $10 a month.