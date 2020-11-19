X
Popular Searches

The Newly-Announced LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR is Ready to Race

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR
LEGO

The LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR looks absolutely stunning with its authentic details, and you can order yours at the beginning of 2021.LEGO just officially announced a brand new addition to its marvelous Technic line: the McLaren Senna GTR. The 830-piece set retails for $49.99 and will be available for purchase everywhere on January 1, 2021. Considering that other sets in the Technic line cost several hundred dollars, this is an especially great deal.

The LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR is sure to be a fun build for older kids and adults alike, and is the perfect gift for both LEGO and supercar fans. It’s loaded with authentic features inspired by the original iconic McLaren Senna GTR, like the V8 engine with moving pistons you can watch as it drives, and the iconic dihedral doors that open up and out.

The collectible model toy car will look great sitting on your desk or display case, but it’s also a ton of fun to play with. It might even be mistaken for the real thing, thanks to its authentic colors and realistic graphics. You can actually steer the car using the wheel on top.

Source: The Brick Fan

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics
311 people were interested in this!

OPOLAR Cordless Air Duster for Computer Cleaning, Replaces Compressed Spray Gas Cans, Rechargeable 6000mAH Battery, Powerful 33000 RPM, 10W Fast Charging, Handy and Efficient for Electronics(Blue)
306 people were interested in this!

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L (40-Can), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
249 people were interested in this!

iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bits for Electronics Repair
247 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Smart Watch with Advanced Health monitoring, Fitness Tracking , and Long lasting Battery - Mystic Bronze (US Version)
242 people were interested in this!

USB C Portable Charger RAVPower 20000mAh 60W PD 3.0 Power Bank 2-Port Power Delivery Laptop Charger for MacBook Pro Dell XPS iPad Pro iPhone 12 Mini Nintendo Switch (Charger Not Included)
216 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8, Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10, Pixel 4XL
184 people were interested in this!

MaxTite Isopropyl Alcohol 99.9% (16oz)
175 people were interested in this!

Soldering Mat Heat Resistant 932°F Magnetic Silicone Electronic Repair Mat for Cellphone, Laptop, Computer, Heat Insulation Pad for Soldering Iron Station15.9” x 12” (Grey)
173 people were interested in this!

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Anti-Allergen System, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet Hair, black
149 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular