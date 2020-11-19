The Newly-Announced LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR is Ready to Race

The LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR looks absolutely stunning with its authentic details, and you can order yours at the beginning of 2021.LEGO just officially announced a brand new addition to its marvelous Technic line: the McLaren Senna GTR. The 830-piece set retails for $49.99 and will be available for purchase everywhere on January 1, 2021. Considering that other sets in the Technic line cost several hundred dollars, this is an especially great deal.

The LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR is sure to be a fun build for older kids and adults alike, and is the perfect gift for both LEGO and supercar fans. It’s loaded with authentic features inspired by the original iconic McLaren Senna GTR, like the V8 engine with moving pistons you can watch as it drives, and the iconic dihedral doors that open up and out.

The collectible model toy car will look great sitting on your desk or display case, but it’s also a ton of fun to play with. It might even be mistaken for the real thing, thanks to its authentic colors and realistic graphics. You can actually steer the car using the wheel on top.