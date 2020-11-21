X
Popular Searches

Send a Friend Some Food With DoorDash’s New Gift Feature

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
A DoorDash sticker on a window.
David Tonelson/Shutterstock.com

Let’s be real. We’re all scrambling to get our holiday shopping in and DoorDash wants to help. It is adding a new “send as gift” option during checkout that’ll enable you send food as a present this holiday season.

This new feature will allow you to select a card, add a personalized message, and choose where the gift receipt is sent. You’ll also be able to schedule the delivery and even send tracking information to the recipient. This ensures that your gift won’t be left outside in the cold or stolen by a stranger after drop-off. Beyond checking the new box and adding a message, you just order food as usual and tell DoorDash where to deliver it.

The new feature is also available on Caviar, a company DoorDash acquired back in 2019. Caviar is available in select cities where DoorDash itself may not be available.

Food delivery services have likely seen a recent uptick thanks to the global pandemic. Within the past year, DoorDash has expanded its reach by adding even more partners to its arsenal and now delivers your groceries right to your door.

You’ll be able to use the new gifting feature soon on iOS and the web. Support for Android is coming at a later date. DoorDash has a special promotion for those looking to give. Customers will get a $10 coupon when spending $20 or more (before taxes and fees) starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 27.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

KIPIDA Solar Shower Bag,5 gallons/20L Solar Heating Camping Shower Bag with Removable Hose and On-Off Switchable Shower Head for Camping Beach Swimming Outdoor Traveling Hiking (Green)
331 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Smart Watch with Advanced Health monitoring, Fitness Tracking , and Long lasting Battery - Mystic Bronze (US Version)
271 people were interested in this!

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics
252 people were interested in this!

VOX AP2AC amPlug 2 AC30 Guitar/Bass Headphone Amplifier
169 people were interested in this!

Remington S7310 Wet 2 Straight Hair Straightener, 1-Inch, Black Hair Straightener
159 people were interested in this!

Taco vs Burrito - The Wildly Popular Surprisingly Strategic Card Game Created by a 7 Year Old
157 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Rosewood/Rosewood, One Size (S &L Bands Included)
149 people were interested in this!

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal- Empties itself, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Anti-Allergen System, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet Hair, black
142 people were interested in this!

Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life, Slate
122 people were interested in this!

Garmin Venu, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music, Body Energy Monitoring, Animated Workouts, Pulse Ox Sensor and More, Black
109 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular