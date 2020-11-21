Send a Friend Some Food With DoorDash’s New Gift Feature

Let’s be real. We’re all scrambling to get our holiday shopping in and DoorDash wants to help. It is adding a new “send as gift” option during checkout that’ll enable you send food as a present this holiday season.

This new feature will allow you to select a card, add a personalized message, and choose where the gift receipt is sent. You’ll also be able to schedule the delivery and even send tracking information to the recipient. This ensures that your gift won’t be left outside in the cold or stolen by a stranger after drop-off. Beyond checking the new box and adding a message, you just order food as usual and tell DoorDash where to deliver it.

The new feature is also available on Caviar, a company DoorDash acquired back in 2019. Caviar is available in select cities where DoorDash itself may not be available.

Food delivery services have likely seen a recent uptick thanks to the global pandemic. Within the past year, DoorDash has expanded its reach by adding even more partners to its arsenal and now delivers your groceries right to your door.

You’ll be able to use the new gifting feature soon on iOS and the web. Support for Android is coming at a later date. DoorDash has a special promotion for those looking to give. Customers will get a $10 coupon when spending $20 or more (before taxes and fees) starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 27.