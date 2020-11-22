X
Popular Searches

Intel’s White Box Laptop Will Hit Stores Under Smaller Brand Names

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Intel NUC M15 laptop
Intel

Intel has a long history of making concept hardware and inviting vendors to build it: that’s where we get the term “ultrabook.” Its latest design is a bit more straightforward. The NUC M15 is in the same line as the Next Unit of Computing mini-PCs, and Intel’s going to farm the design out to boutique manufacturers to customize and resell.

The NUC M15 is a 15-inch, mid-range laptop, packed with 11th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors and rocking Intel’s well-received Xe integrated graphics. Vendors can use either 8GB or 16GB of soldered RAM, plus a wide variety of off-the-shelf M.2 SSDs for storage. The screen is 1080p, with touchscreen or without (again, it’s up to the vendor), with a claimed 16-hour battery life.

The laptop looks a little nondescript, which is kind of the point, but it’s using the minimalist body design that’s become so popular in the last decade. It’s packing two USB-C and two USB-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack—a pretty decent spread, with charging on either side—and Windows Hello IR sensors on the webcam. It also has Amazon Alexa built in, with a unique light-up LED bar to indicate when it’s active.

Exactly when and where you’ll be able to buy one isn’t clear, but Intel is specifically tailoring the design to smaller companies, so don’t expect to see a version from Acer or Lenovo. Customizations to the M15 design will determine its final price, but Intel expects them to sell for between $1,000 and $1,500 when they’re ready.

Source: The Verge

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

KIPIDA Solar Shower Bag,5 gallons/20L Solar Heating Camping Shower Bag with Removable Hose and On-Off Switchable Shower Head for Camping Beach Swimming Outdoor Traveling Hiking (Green)
341 people were interested in this!

VOX AP2AC amPlug 2 AC30 Guitar/Bass Headphone Amplifier
196 people were interested in this!

Taco vs Burrito - The Wildly Popular Surprisingly Strategic Card Game Created by a 7 Year Old
167 people were interested in this!

HELIFOUNER 450 Pieces Computer Standoffs Spacer Screws Assortment Kit for Hard Drive Computer Case Motherboard Fan Power Graphics
161 people were interested in this!

The Ultimate Fake Book (for C Instruments)
130 people were interested in this!

Jamstik Guitar Trainer
121 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
114 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
101 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Smart Watch with Advanced Health monitoring, Fitness Tracking , and Long lasting Battery - Mystic Bronze (US Version)
86 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
80 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular