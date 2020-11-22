Amazon’s Alexa-Powered Smart Glasses Are Now Available to Everyone

Amazon now offers $250 preorders for its 2nd generation Echo Frames smart glasses. The new frames offer better sound quality and an improved battery life than their predecessor. They’re first Echo Frames available for regular people to purchase, as the first iteration Frames were only offered to select customers via email invite.

While the term “smart glasses” might give you flashbacks to Google Glass, the Alexa-powered Echo Frames are actually quite modest. They’re just thick-framed plastic glasses with a built-in microphone and speaker. You can use them to make calls, listen to music, hear notifications, or talk to Alexa, just as you would with a pair of Echo Buds. (You can even use the Echo Frames to command Siri or Google Assistant—that’s how similar they are to a pair of Bluetooth headphones.)

Anyone can wear Echo Frames, although you’ll need to visit an optometrist to add prescription lenses to the smart glasses. Heck, even if you have 20/20 vision, you might still need an eye doctor to help you fit the frames to your face. Amazon is partnering with LensCrafters to make Echo Frames prescriptions as easy as possible, although the company provides a guide for opticians that aren’t familiar with the smart frames.

The Echo Frames are available for preorder for $250 and ship on December 10th. The $250 frames don’t include a visit to the eye doctor or a set of lenses. Amazon also announces that its discontinuing the unpopular Echo Loop smart ring, but the company plans to offer continued updates and support for current Echo Loop users.