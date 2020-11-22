Amazon Music Gets X-Ray Features for Trivia and Song Credits

One of Amazon’s most popular features on Kindle and Prime Video is now available on its Music service. The company says that millions of songs in its catalog now feature trivia, annotations, song credits, and other neat perks.

X-Ray for Amazon Music should feel familiar to anyone who uses Kindle or Prime Video. You just swipe up from the bottom of your screen while playing a track to see credits, trivia, and other info. Amazon did a good job of tucking away its X-Ray service, so you don’t have to worry about it getting in your way when it’s time to listen to Raphael Saadiq’s Still Ray or Paul McCartney’s Say Say Say. (The joke is that these song titles rhyme with X-Ray… does that count as a joke even if it isn’t funny?)

Amazon is building its X-Ray music experience from the ground up—unlike Spotify, which partners with Genius for trivia and annotations. That’s why only the most popular English-language songs feature trivia today. Amazon promises to expand the reach of X-Ray for music over time.