Holiday 2020: The Best Tech Gifts Under $75

The holidays are fast approaching and, if you’re like us, you’ve still got some holiday shopping to do. If you’re wondering what to get the tech geeks in your life, look no further than our list of the best tech gifts under $75. At this price point, you can buy some seriously impressive gadgets without breaking the bank.

If you’re unsure whether you want to spend this much on holiday gifts, or if you want to add in some less expensive stocking stuffers, check out our gift guides for The Best Tech Gifts Under $50, and The Best Tech Gifts Under $25, or some of our other holiday gift guides.

Watch Your Favorite Shows: Chromecast with Google TV

If you’re looking for a well-rounded and easy-to-use streaming gadget, Chromecast with Google TV ($50) is hard to beat. Hands down, the device’s best feature is that it centralizes all of your streaming video information and recommendations. This lets you view all of the streaming services you’re subscribed to (along with your current shows and algorithmically tailored picks) on one screen; you’ll no longer need to log in to each app individually to see them.

Chromecast with Google TV lets you peruse live content, movies, and even YouTube videos with ease, plus its voice search options make it easy to find something specific. The included remote control is small and modern, with dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons and a voice-operated search function. The device lets you connect and cast content directly from your smartphone as well.

Listen to Tunes While Working Out: Creative Outlier Air v2

If you’ve been looking for a solid pair of true wireless earbuds that sound great and won’t break the bank, definitely grab the Creative Outlier Air v2. The small stylish buds have on-earbud touch controls for managing media playback, phone calls, and activating your smart assistant. They’re perfect for casual listening and can keep up with your workouts.

The earbuds have an IPX5 rating for resisting sweat and water, and can last up to 12 hours on a single charge (with up to 22 more using the included charging case). The Air v2’s are also equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and APTX and AAC, along with graphene-coated driver diaphragms for an impeccable connection and stellar audio quality.

Game with a Friend: Various Video Game Controllers

Whether you’re a serious gamer who just bought the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X or S, or you’ve just been vibing with your Nintendo Switch for a few years now, it’s always a great time to buy a second (or replacement) game controller.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller The new DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5 has boosted haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and more. Shop Now $69.96

The brand new DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5 has outstanding haptic feedback for an incredibly (and cleverly) responsive immersive game experience. It also has adaptive triggers, as well as a built-in microphone and headphone jack for online play.

Xbox Series X or S

The new Xbox Wireless Controller is a perfect buy if you want an additional controller for multiplayer fun. The textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back help you keep a better hold while using it. The controller also supports button mapping for a customized experience and has a 3.5mm jack for a headset if you’re heading online to play.

Nintendo Switch

If you don’t happen to be a fan of the original Joy-Con controller colors—or if you’re suffering from drift issues like the rest of us—a new pair of Joy-Cons are precisely what the doctor ordered. We’re fans of the neon purple and neon orange color combination, but there are other color options available if you’re too cool for that.

Enter the Future with Game Streaming: Google Stadia

If console gaming seems like too big of a commitment for you, we recommend checking out Google Stadia. It’s cloud-based game streaming, so you won’t need to spend several hundred dollars on a physical console. In fact, all you need is the Stadia Controller and a good internet connection. And what’s cool about Stadia? You don’t have to wait for games to download—once you’ve paid for access to them, they’re yours and you can jump in and start playing immediately.

You can also opt to sign up for Stadia Pro. This service is $9.99 per month, but you get a free one-month trial, and it gives you instant access to tons of free games, like Immortals Fenyx Rising, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, Baldur’s Gate 3, and other new titles added every month. Stadia works on virtually every screen, from your flatscreen to your smartphone. The controller has built-in options for capturing screenshots and in-game footage along with a handy Google Assistant button.

The controller supports Bluetooth 4.2 and has a 3.5mm headset jack if you want to use a headset to better hear your game or to talk with online teammates. The USB-C port enables easy recharging and lets you connect USB-C headsets.

View the Important Things in Life: Echo Show 5 Smart Display

If you’re looking for an inexpensive smart display, look no further than Amazon’s Echo Show 5. The compact 5.5-inch smart display has a small footprint but offers big features. With it, you can watch videos, listen to music, view recipes, check the weather or traffic, take video calls, control your compatible connected smart devices, and more.

You can also personalize it with custom clock faces, routines, and photo slideshows. It has an option to shut off the microphone and a built-in shutter to cover the camera for added privacy, which gives you some peace of mind while using it in your home. Plus, the small device makes it easy to stay entertained, informed, and connected.

Lighten Up: Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

Smart lights are an amazing gift, as they promise both fun and convenience. With the Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit, you get three smart bulbs and the Hue hub. The kit is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, so you can control the lights with your voice or via the Hub iOS or Android app.

The bulbs are easy to install, can be used in any room in your house. You can set them to automatically run on a schedule, which is especially nice if you’re away on a vacation, or create wake-up and go-to-sleep routines with them to help you start and end your day more easily.

Print Fun Memories as They Happen: Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Before the days of Instagram, there were instant cameras, which printed out photos moments after you took them. With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, you can reclaim the fun retro activity, as it immediately prints out photos, too. And what’s even cooler is that the 2 x 3-inch photos have a stick-and-peel back, so you can stick your pictures on notebooks, walls, desks, or anywhere else.

The camera’s automatic exposure selects the optimal shutter speed for each environment you’re in, and it can even capture bright backgrounds and subjects in dark lighting. Of course, it also has a Selfie Mode and selfie mirror, so you can capture perfect selfies whenever you want.

Lots of Portable Storage: WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD

Portable external hard drives are a terrific way to back up and store your most important files, and their small size makes them easy to store. The WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD is a great budget-friendly external storage option that offers plenty of space for all types of files, including photos, documents, videos, and music.

The external hard drive supports USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 for fast data transfers and includes a two-year limited manufacturer warranty. It’s also available in 1TB, 3TB, 4TB, and 5TB sizes if you need a different amount of HDD storage.

Repair Your Own Electronics at Home: iFixit Manta Driver Kit

With the iFixit Manta 112 Bit Driver Kit, you can be the master of your own device repairs. The kit includes a wide variety of drivers that’ll make it easy for you to access all kinds of electronic devices, from Apple iPhones and MacBooks to vintage Nintendo consoles. This kit includes a variety of 4mm aluminum bit drivers, 1/4-inch aluminum bit drivers, 4mm screwdriver bits, 1/4-inch screwdriver bits, and a lid with a built-in sorting tray to help you stay organized.

Take Your Tunes with You: Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth speakers are a ton of fun and a gadget that virtually anyone can enjoy. With their small design, they can easily sit on your desk or be taken anywhere, like on a camping trip or poolside retreat. Plus, their robust sound enables you to enjoy your favorite music anywhere you go. The Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker is a terrific Bluetooth speaker, with great sound quality, decent battery life, and a fun design.

The SRS-XB12 has a dust- and water-resistant casing, so it can be used alongside your outdoor adventures. Plus, its detachable carry strap enables it to be easily clipped, carried, or hung from anywhere. It lasts for up to 16 hours on a single charge, and can even be paired with two other speakers for a stereo experience.

Record On-Road Happenings: AUKEY Dash Cam

Dash cams are a terrific car accessory to have, as they can capture footage of a lovely road trip or provide you with the evidence you need in case of a car accident. Many dash cams also feature built-in GPS and smart assistant functionality, along with geotagging, emergency SOS alerts, and tailgating notifications. They go a long way to making your driving experience safer, and keep your hands and focus on the road ahead.

The AUKEY FHD 1080p Dash Cam has a super-wide 170-degree field of view and captures footage in 1080p high definition. It also captures decent footage in low-light scenarios. It supports loop recording and emergency recording (which is triggered by the built-in G-sensor that detects a collision). It also works in both hot and cold temperatures, so it’s great for use year round.

Upgrade Your Home Office Setup: Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard

There’s nothing quite like a great wireless keyboard. It’s the office accessory most people don’t give much thought to, yet something everyone can appreciate. The Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard has a terrific feel and a fun modern design that writers, coders, and casual users alike will appreciate.

The K780 is compatible with Mac, Windows, Chrome, and Android devices, and uses either USB and Bluetooth technology to provide a solid connection. The full-size keyboard has 98 keys in the standard QWERTY layout (along with the num pad), and has a 33-foot wireless range for distant navigation. It also supports Type and Switch between devices.

Built Your Own Electronic Gadgets: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B

If you’re the creative tinkerer in your family, who’s always working on automating and home-upgrade projects, you might appreciate the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. You don’t even have to know a ton of programming or have tons of spare time on your hands to use it.

The Pi 4’s processor is a Broadcom quad-core 1.5GHz processor with 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM. For networking, it includes 2.4 and 5.0 GHz Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit ethernet. Onboard ports include two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and two micro HDMI ports that support 4K 60fps, as well as 2-lane MIPI DSI/CSI ports for camera and display. Power for the device is delivered over USB-C or Power over Ethernet, and a Micro SD card slot enables for loading operating systems and storing data.

Get Immersed in Your Video Game: SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset

A good gaming headset can make or break your entire gaming experience, and the Arctis 3 from SteelSeries is a sure bet that any gamer would love. It’s compatible with the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch, VR, Android, and iOS devices.

The Arctis 3 offers a mic with outstanding voice quality and background noise cancellation, and S1 speaker drivers that produce a detailed and balanced soundscape with little to no distortion. Plus, the headset’s durable suspension headband promises a comfortable fit that perfectly distributes its weight and eliminates pressure points.

Monitor the Situation: Sceptre 20″ LED Computer Monitor

Computer monitors are easily something you can spend several thousand dollars on, but there are plenty of budget-friendly picks out there that offer quality specs and look good at the same time. The Sceptre 20-inch LED Monitor can stand on your desk or be mounted to a wall, as it has a VESA wall mount hole pattern measuring 75mm x 75mm.

The monitor has a 1600 x 900p resolution, two HDMI ports (convertible to DVI, if needed), a fast 5 millisecond response time, and built-in speakers. It measures 18.01 x 7.02 x 13.57 inches with the stand and 18.01 x 1.32 x 10.43 without, and is a perfect choice for a simple home office upgrade or as a second monitor for your laptop setup.

Upgrade Your TV’s Sound System: VIZIO 2.0 Sound Bar

You don’t have to bust your budget just to get a decent soundbar for your living room entertainment center setup. In fact, the VIZIO 2.0 Sound Bar is a great choice for gamers, movie lovers, and live sports enthusiasts alike. It boasts 95dB of crystal-clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion and has a frequency range of 70Hz-19KHz.

The 2.0 Sound Bar measures 29 x 3 x 3 inches, weighs 4.5 pounds, and has two full-range stereo speakers inside for quality audio. It supports premium audio like DTS Studio Sound, DTS True Volume, and DTS TruSurround. The soundbar even has built-in Bluetooth, if you want to use it to play music from your tablet or smartphone.

Play Retro Video Games: Atari Flashback 9 Gold

Brand new AAA video game titles might be fun to play, but so are retro video games. With the Atari Flashback 9 Gold, you can recapture the fun of playing memorable classic titles like Frogger, Space Invaders, and Centipede without suplexing your bank account. In fact, the mini retro game console comes with 120 exciting classic games, including Atari 2600 hits.

The fun-size console ships with two 2.4GHz wireless controllers, and it supports a 720p HDMI output. Other fun titles includeDouble Dunk, Burger Time, Asteroids, Demons to Diamonds, Swordquest: Waterworld, Street Racer, Pitfall!, and Missile Command. It’s a fun gift that all types of gamers will enjoy!

Game Like the Pros Do: Corsair Dark Core Pro Gaming Mouse

If PC gaming is more your thing, make sure you’ve got a high-quality gaming mouse before heading into battle. At this price point, the Corsair Dark Core Pro Gaming Mouse is a terrific choice, as it has a native 18,000 DPI optical sensor and a 2,000Hz hyper-polling rate for super fast response times. You can connect it to your computer via sub-1 millisecond slipstream wireless technology, low-latency Bluetooth, or wired via USB-C.

Of course, the mouse also offers a comfortable contoured shape and interchangeable side grips you can tailor to your personal preferences, along with eight programmable buttons, custom macros, and button remapping. It keeps things fun with nine-zone dynamic RGB backlighting, too, with an integrated light bar with five individually customizable RGB LEDs, for a nearly endless array of color and lighting effects.