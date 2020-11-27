X
The Best Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__

Can you believe that it’s already Black Friday? Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Gamestop are running their best end-of-the-year deals this weekend, just in time for some hardcore Christmas shopping. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down and check out the hottest deals available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.

Deals by Store

Some stores have dedicated landing pages for their deals and discounts. I suggest keeping an eye on these websites over the weekend since they automatically update when new deals go live.

Now that you’ve peeked at a few site-wide sales, it’s time to get into the weeds. Let’s check out some deals on smartphones and smartwatches.

Phones and Smartwatches

The iPhone SE, Pixel 4a, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
Google, Apple, Samsung

Now’s your last chance to buy a heavily discounted phone or smartwatch before Christmas! Smartwatches make exceptionally good Christmas gifts—and who knows, there may be someone in your life who could use a new phone.

Most of the phones in this list are unlocked for any carrier, so you can reuse your old SIM card and avoid a trip to the dreaded phone store.

The Best Tablet Deals

The iPad Pro, Surface Pro 7, and Fire 10 tablet.
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon

Tablets are the ultimate Christmas present. They open up a world of games, streaming media, and fun apps that anyone can enjoy. Heck, you can even use a tablet to read e-books! Here are the best tablet deals available this Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Now that you’ve shopped for phones and tablets, let’s look at headphones.

Headphones, Earbuds, and Speakers

The Apple AirPods, Powerbeats Pro, and Galaxy Buds Plus.
Apple, Beats by Dre, Samsung

Need a cheap-and-easy Christmas present? Wireless headphones, earbuds, and speakers are popular gifts that your family members can enjoy every day. And with these Black Friday prices, you may want to grab a pair for yourself.

Wow, that’s a lot of headphones! Now that you’ve picked up headphones for all of your family members and friends, it’s time to check out some computer and laptop deals.

Laptops, PCs, and PC Parts

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop.
HP

Do you know anyone who needs a computer upgrade? Here are the best Black Friday deals on PCs, laptops, PC parts, and wireless routers. These gifts should fit well into any home, and they could help a student start their spring semester on the right foot.

Now that you’ve gathered up some laptops and routers, it’s time to shop for smart home supplies.

Smart Home Products and Smart Speakers

The Google Nest Hub Max and the Echo Dot smart speaker.
Google, Amazon

Black Friday weekend is the best time to buy smart home stuff. Retailers push their prices as low as possible, making it easy to buy premium smart home equipment without breaking the bank. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to flesh out your smart home.

Most of these smart home deals are for smart speakers and displays. If you’re shopping for someone else, be sure to check which smart assistant they use. You’d hate to buy a Google Assistant speaker for an Amazon Alexa user!

Video Game Deals

The Google Stadia and Xbox controllers.
Google, Microsoft

You won’t find any PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X deals this year, but hey, it’s still a great time to buy discounted Nintendo Switch games or a Google Stadia Premier starter kit. You could also buy a discounted PlayStation Network or Xbox Game Pass subscription to help a friend or family member enjoy their new console.

Now that you’ve grabbed some discounted games and subscriptions, it’s time to check out the best Black Friday TV deals.

TV and Streaming Media Deals

A photo of the Roku, NVIDIA Shield, and Amazon Firestick streaming sticks.
Roku, NVIDIA, Amazon

Shopping for someone who has it all? Maybe you should buy them a new TV or streaming stick. Really—I’m not joking. There’s nothing better than an extra TV or a snappy streaming stick for a sluggish smart TV.

Hold on, did you skim this article? Go back and make sure that you aren’t missing anything. It’s time to get some of that Christmas shopping out of the way, and these are the best deals of the year!

