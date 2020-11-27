The Best Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020

Can you believe that it’s already Black Friday? Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Gamestop are running their best end-of-the-year deals this weekend, just in time for some hardcore Christmas shopping. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down and check out the hottest deals available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.
Deals by Store
Some stores have dedicated landing pages for their deals and discounts. I suggest keeping an eye on these websites over the weekend since they automatically update when new deals go live.
- Amazon: Up to 35% off AmazonBasics Products
- Amazon: Up to 40% off Snacks, Coffee, and Other Essentials
- Amazon Limited Time Flash Deals
- Amazon: Up to 60% off Amazon Devices
- NZXT: 10% off Any BLD Gaming PC + More
- PopSockets: 25% Sitewide
- Logitech: Save Big on Logitech Products
- Walmart: Up to 40% off Logitech Products
- Roku: Up to 40% off Roku Products
- Fanatical – 3 New Flash Sales Every Day Until Dec. 1st
- Save Big on a New Phone With AT&T
- Dell: Save up to 60% on Dell Computers
- Adorama: Save on Cameras and Lighting
- Save on Anker Charging Accessories
Now that you’ve peeked at a few site-wide sales, it’s time to get into the weeds. Let’s check out some deals on smartphones and smartwatches.
Phones and Smartwatches
Now’s your last chance to buy a heavily discounted phone or smartwatch before Christmas! Smartwatches make exceptionally good Christmas gifts—and who knows, there may be someone in your life who could use a new phone.
- iPhone SE $50 With New Cricket Wireless Plan: $50 ($350 off)
- iPhone SE 64GB [Unlocked]: $350 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel 4a 128GB [Activate Today]: $300 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB [Unlocked]: $650 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB [Unlocked]: $559 ($150 off)
- OnePlus 8 5G 256GB [Unlocked]: $600 ($200 off)
- OnePlus 8 Pro 5G 256GB [Unlocked]: $800 ($200 off)
- Apple Watch SE 40mm: $260 ($20 off)
- Apple Watch Series 5 40mm: $300 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 6 40mm: $380 ($20 off)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $70 ($30 off)
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker: $100 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: $200 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: $200 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm: $370 ($60 off)
- Garmin Instinct Smartwatch: $150 ($100 off)
Most of the phones in this list are unlocked for any carrier, so you can reuse your old SIM card and avoid a trip to the dreaded phone store.
The Best Tablet Deals
Tablets are the ultimate Christmas present. They open up a world of games, streaming media, and fun apps that anyone can enjoy. Heck, you can even use a tablet to read e-books! Here are the best tablet deals available this Black Friday and Cyber Monday:
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB: $600 ($360 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: $80 ($70 off)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $60 ($40 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $80 ($60 off)
- Amazon Kindle eReader: $60 ($30 off)
- iPad Air 10.5-inch (Previous Gen): $430 ($70 off)
- iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB: $729 ($70 off)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB: $899 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.4 32GB: $150 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $280 ($70 off)
- Brydge 10.5-inch iPad Air Keyboard: $60 ($70 off)
- Brydge Pro Plus 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard: $140 ($20 off)
Now that you’ve shopped for phones and tablets, let’s look at headphones.
Headphones, Earbuds, and Speakers
Need a cheap-and-easy Christmas present? Wireless headphones, earbuds, and speakers are popular gifts that your family members can enjoy every day. And with these Black Friday prices, you may want to grab a pair for yourself.
- Up to 50% off Headphones and Speakers
- Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds: $120 ($40 off)
- Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case: $150 ($50 off)
- Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds: $200 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $110 ($40 off)
- Amazon Echo Buds w/ Alexa: $80 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds: $70 ($50 off)
- Marshall Minor II Bluetooth Earbuds: $60 ($69 off)
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds: $40 ($60 off)
- Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Earbuds: $25 ($35 off)
- Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: $160 ($90 off)
- JLab Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds: $50 ($50 off)
- JBL FREE Wireless Earbuds: $60 ($90 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC Wireless Earbuds: $170 ($62 off)
- Jaybird Vista Wireless Earbuds: $100 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $140 ($30 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Bluetooth Headphones: $200 ($100 off)
- Bose Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones 700: $340 ($40 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Wireless Headphones: $280 ($72 off)
- Plantronics BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Headphones: $80 ($100 off)
- Marshall Major III Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones: $70 ($35 off)
- Logitech G733 Gaming Headset: $120 ($10 off)
- Sonos Sub Gen 3 Wireless Subwoofer: $600 ($100 off)
- Bose Frames Bluetooth Audio Glasses: $150 ($50 off)
Wow, that’s a lot of headphones! Now that you’ve picked up headphones for all of your family members and friends, it’s time to check out some computer and laptop deals.
Laptops, PCs, and PC Parts
Do you know anyone who needs a computer upgrade? Here are the best Black Friday deals on PCs, laptops, PC parts, and wireless routers. These gifts should fit well into any home, and they could help a student start their spring semester on the right foot.
- Save 40% on Select Desktop PCs and Monitors
- Save up to 60% on Dell Computers
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB: $600 ($360 off)
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop: $750 ($250 off)
- Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router [1-Pack]: $104 ($26 off)
- Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router [3-Pack]: $480 ($120 off)
- Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi Router 2nd Gen [1-Pack]: $140 ($30 off)
- Google Nest Mesh Wi-Fi Router 2nd Gen [2-Pack]: $220 ($80 off)
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Ultrawide Monitor: $1,190 ($210 off)
- MSI Optix 27-inch FHD Freesync Curved Monitor: $210 ($40 off)
- WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 External HDD: $210 ($40 off)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 2TB PCIe SSD: $250 ($50 off)
- CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2×16) RAM: $118 ($15 off)
- Save 10% on RTX 3000 Series GPUs
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU: $210 ($110 off)
- Intel Core i7-9700K CPU: $260 ($50 off)
Now that you’ve gathered up some laptops and routers, it’s time to shop for smart home supplies.
Smart Home Products and Smart Speakers
Black Friday weekend is the best time to buy smart home stuff. Retailers push their prices as low as possible, making it easy to buy premium smart home equipment without breaking the bank. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to flesh out your smart home.
- Sign Up for a Year of Wyze Cam Plus, Get a Free Wyze Cam: $24
- Wyze Smarthome Kit: $50 ($30 off)
- Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker: $30 ($20 off)
- Google Home Max Smart Speaker: $150 ($150 off)
- Google Nest Hub 7-inch Smart Display: $50 ($40 off)
- Google Nest Hub Max 10-inch Smart Display: $180 ($50 off)
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant: $35 ($45 off)
- Lenovo 7-inch Google Assistant Smart Display: $60 ($40 off)
- Lenovo 10-inch Google Assistant Smart Display: $100 ($80 off)
- Lenovo Smart Clock + Google Chromecast: $65 ($45 off)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker: $29 ($21 off)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker with Clock: $39 ($21 off)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen Kids Edition: $39 ($21 off)
- Echo Studio High-Def Smart Speaker: $160 ($40 off)
- Echo Studio Smart Speaker + Philips Hue Bulbs: $160 ($70 off)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display: $45 ($45 off)
- Echo Show 8 Smart Display: $65 ($65 off)
- Sonos Move Wireless Smart Speaker: $300 ($100 off)
- Facebook Portal TV Video Call Camera: $130 ($20 off)
- Facebook Portal Video Call Display: $130 ($50 off)
- Facebook Portal Plus Video Call Display: $230 ($50 off)
Most of these smart home deals are for smart speakers and displays. If you’re shopping for someone else, be sure to check which smart assistant they use. You’d hate to buy a Google Assistant speaker for an Amazon Alexa user!
Video Game Deals
You won’t find any PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X deals this year, but hey, it’s still a great time to buy discounted Nintendo Switch games or a Google Stadia Premier starter kit. You could also buy a discounted PlayStation Network or Xbox Game Pass subscription to help a friend or family member enjoy their new console.
- Google Stadia Premier Edition: $75 ($25 off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership: $30 ($15 off)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership: $45 ($15 off)
- Splatoon 2 [Switch]: $39 ($21 off)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening [Switch]: $40 ($20 off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Switch]: $30 ($30 off)
- Mario Tennis Aces [Switch]: $40 ($20 off)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 [Switch]: $40 ($20 off)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe [Switch]: $38 ($10 off)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World [Switch]: $28 ($5 off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps [Xbox/PS4]: $15 ($15 off)
- FIFA 21 [Xbox/PS4]: $27 ($13 off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox/PS4]: $27 ($33 off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox/PS4]: $17 ($43 off)
- Gears 5 [Xbox]: $10 ($30 off)
- Sega Genesis Mini – Genesis: $50 ($30 off)
- Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB: $70 ($10 off)
- Seagate Game Drive for PS4 2TB: $70 ($40 off)
- Marseille mClassic Upscaler: $85 ($15 off)
- Xbox Controllers: $40 ($20 off)
Now that you’ve grabbed some discounted games and subscriptions, it’s time to check out the best Black Friday TV deals.
TV and Streaming Media Deals
Shopping for someone who has it all? Maybe you should buy them a new TV or streaming stick. Really—I’m not joking. There’s nothing better than an extra TV or a snappy streaming stick for a sluggish smart TV.
- Up to 40% off Roku Products
- NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 4K HDR: $130 ($21 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 4K UHD: $80 ($40 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 ($12 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Voice Remote: $28 ($12 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K w/ Voice Remote: $30 ($20 off)
- Sonos Beam Smart Sound Bar: $300 ($100 off)
- Save up to $700 on Samsung TVs
- Save up to $160 on Amazon Smart TVs
