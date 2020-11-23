Nikon Brings Back Its Free Online Photography Courses in Time for the Holidays

Nikon now streams all 10 of its photography lessons for free, just in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. The lessons usually cost $15 to $50 each and center on topics like Macro Photography and The Art of Making Music Videos. Nikon plans to end its free photography lessons December 31st, so check them out now before its too late!

The free courses offered by Nikon should be valuable to any photographer or videographer. They teach you the fundamentals of photography, macro photography, environmental portraiture, and so much more. Some of the courses, like Getting Started With Your Nikon DSLR, are also valuable for people who are new to digital photography.

Nikon previously offered this promotion in April as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now may be a good time to watch these free lessons if you’re planning to buy a camera for a loved one, or if you expect to get a camera for Christmas.

You can stream the free photography courses from Nikon’s website, although you need to sign up for a free account first. Again, Nikon is ending its promotion December 31st, so you may want to watch these videos before you get busy with Christmas.