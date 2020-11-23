LEGO’s New Botanical Collection Includes the First Bonsai Tree I Can’t Kill

LEGO has been expanding into less obvious areas in its attempt to cover every part of your home in tiny plastic bricks: first denim goods, then pop art. According to a leak from a Polish site last weekend, LEGO will take over houseplants next: its new “Botanical Collection” features buildable flowers and an adorable little bonsai tree.

As both a LEGO fan, and someone who has tried and failed multiple times to grow bonsai, I’m pretty excited. The Bonsai Tree set includes 878 pieces, and you can choose between the standard green foliage and some cherry blossom-style pink and white. It comes with a potting plant and display stand.

The flowers are…different kinds of flowers. I think some of them are daisies? Look, I don’t know much about the kinds of plants that I can’t eat. But I count ten individual flowers plus a few more decorative bits, all of which can be placed in a real vase, and which won’t wilt after a week. Unless you take the petal pieces off, I guess.

Bonito lists both sets are part of the “Lifestyle 2021” line, so presumably they’ll be hitting shelves sometime next year. I’m hoping the Botanical Collection adds a cactus or succulents at some point.