Google and Lucasfilm’s New Mandalorian AR App Makes You a Bounty Hunter

Google has teamed up with Lucasfilm to bring iconic moments from Disney+’s hit show The Mandalorian to life with The Mandalorian AR Experience app. Now you can interact with your favorite characters from season one of the show, like Din Djarin, anywhere you go. This is the way.

The app is currently only available on the Play Store, for 5G Google Pixel devices and other select 5G Android phones, though you can check here to see if your phone meets app requirements. The augmented reality app is optimized for 5G devices, with hyper-detailed models and life-like animations that put you in the world of The Mandalorian as a bounty hunter, trailing Mando himself and interacting with other characters.

The app uses ARCore, which is the developer platform Google uses to build augmented reality experiences, to create Mando-centric scenes in your environment that respond to your surroundings. And with the ARCore Depth API, Google was able to enable occlusion, which allows the 3D scenes in the app to blend more naturally with your space. And as an added bonus, the more you use the app, the more likely you are to discover and unlock hidden secret effects.

Within The Mandalorian AR Experience app, fun new content will roll out each Monday on “Mando Mondays.” Pixel users should be on the lookout for additional exclusive content outside of the app, too.