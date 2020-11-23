X
Popular Searches

Snapchat’s New Spotlight Feature Mirror’s TikTok and Pays Some Creators

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Three iphones showing Snapchat's new Spotlight service.
Snap

TikTok gained notoriety through its quick and easy vertical videos designed to go viral. Now Snap, which owns Snapchat, wants in on the viral vertical video game, and it’s new Spotlight feature copies the basic concept of TikTok. But, it might actually pay you if your video goes viral.

Snap knows that merely copying another social networks’ feature isn’t enough to make users actually care about it. All you need to do is look at Facebook, Twitter, and others’ attempts to copy features to understand that basic lesson.

To encourage Snapchat users to create Spotlight videos, the company will put up a $1 million pool every day through the end of the year. The most popular video creators each day will split the pot.
You don’t need a lot of followers to win the money either. Snapchat will declare winners solely based on the number of video views, not followers. And you don’t need a public account either, unlike TikTok. You can stay private and share videos with the public.

Spotlight will get a dedicated tab in the Snapchat app, starting in 11 countries, including the United States and Germany. Videos you post can go to the regular Snapchat feed or to the company’s “Our Story.” If you share a video from a private account, it will go out with attribution.

Snapchat says Spotlight is live starting today on iOS and Android.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

ONME FBA_RGHI0 Cable Clips, Multipurpose Cable Clips Cord Management System, Desktop Cable Organizer (Black 12pcs)
197 people were interested in this!

All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart glasses with open-ear audio and Alexa | Modern Tortoise
180 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
159 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
128 people were interested in this!

VOX AP2AC amPlug 2 AC30 Guitar/Bass Headphone Amplifier
117 people were interested in this!

Taco vs Burrito - The Wildly Popular Surprisingly Strategic Card Game Created by a 7 Year Old
111 people were interested in this!

Jamstik Guitar Trainer
98 people were interested in this!

The Ultimate Fake Book (for C Instruments)
91 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
82 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
72 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular