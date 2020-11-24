X
Popular Searches

Spotify May Have Reset Your Password After a Dangerous Data Leak

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider

Spotify screenshot

If you’re a regular Spotify user, you might remember having to reset your password back in July. The reason: a massive breach of login credentials, discovered on a third-party server by a security research firm. Spotify says it performed a “rolling reset” of accounts in order to protect users.

The leak was discovered by vpnMentor and disclosed publicly yesterday, after being reported to Spotify itself back in July. The service reset an unknown number of passwords in order to protect affected users, most of which will have been completed by now.  The researchers said they discovered a 72 gigabyte cache of unencrypted information, which included approximately 300,000 email addresses, login IDs, and passwords for Spotify users.

The data was on a third-party server, not in possession of Spotify at the time, and almost certainly obtained illegally. It’s a big leak, but a relatively tiny fraction of Spotify’s hundreds of millions of worldwide users. Note that if your password was reset, it only protects your Spotify account. If you’ve used the same login and password on other sites (you’re not still doing that, are you?) that data might still be out in the wild.

Source: CNET

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

ONME FBA_RGHI0 Cable Clips, Multipurpose Cable Clips Cord Management System, Desktop Cable Organizer (Black 12pcs)
477 people were interested in this!

All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart glasses with open-ear audio and Alexa | Modern Tortoise
195 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
172 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
129 people were interested in this!

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit - Electronics, Smartphone, Computer & Tablet Repair Kit
99 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
89 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
71 people were interested in this!

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black
69 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
69 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, Black) [Carrier Locked] + Carrier Subscription [Cricket Wireless]
69 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular