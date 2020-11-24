Save $200 on the 256GB OnePlus 8 Pro at Amazon

X
Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A photo from our OnePlus 8 Pro review.
A photo from our OnePlus 8 Pro review. Camerson Summerson

Why settle for a half-baked phone? Amazon is selling the 256GB OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, with its 120Hz display, 30-watt wireless charging, and fantastic camera array for just $800. That’s a $200 discount on the OnePlus’ flagship handset—a phone that we rated 9/10 in a review earlier this year.

Like past OnePlus flagships, the 8 Pro doesn’t skimp on specs. Its 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM can steamroll through any task, and its impressive camera array produces better photos than any other OnePlus device.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also features 30-watt wireless charging and an IP68 water-resistance rating. These specs are notable, as OnePlus phones often lack wireless charging and an official water-resistance rating. If you’re looking for a new phone with all the bells and whistles, the discounted OnePlus 8 Pro is the way to go!

OnePlus 8 Pro Onyx Black,? 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version, 12GB RAM+256GB Storage, 120Hz Fluid Display,Quad Camera, Wireless Charge, with Alexa Built-in

A big, beautiful OnePlus handset with 30-watt wireless charging, a 120Hz display, killer cameras, and an IP68 water-resistance rating. You can't beat this phone at $800.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

