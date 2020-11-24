Save $200 on the 256GB OnePlus 8 Pro at Amazon

Why settle for a half-baked phone? Amazon is selling the 256GB OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, with its 120Hz display, 30-watt wireless charging, and fantastic camera array for just $800. That’s a $200 discount on the OnePlus’ flagship handset—a phone that we rated 9/10 in a review earlier this year.

Like past OnePlus flagships, the 8 Pro doesn’t skimp on specs. Its 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM can steamroll through any task, and its impressive camera array produces better photos than any other OnePlus device.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also features 30-watt wireless charging and an IP68 water-resistance rating. These specs are notable, as OnePlus phones often lack wireless charging and an official water-resistance rating. If you’re looking for a new phone with all the bells and whistles, the discounted OnePlus 8 Pro is the way to go!