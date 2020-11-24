The Latest Addition to the LEGO Technic Line is the Ferrari 488 GTE

The latest entry from LEGO is the colorful LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51.” The 1,677-piece racetrack icon is duplicated in impressive detail to capture the eye-catching beauty and Italian spirit of its full-size counterpart. The set will be available for $169.99 on January 1, 2021 from LEGO and other global retailers.

The racing car replica is loaded with authentic features, including front and rear suspension, a V8 engine with moving pistons, aerodynamic curves, a Tricolor paint job, sponsor stickers, original race number, and a steering wheel with the iconic Prancing Horse badge.

“Having the chance to recreate a Ferrari in LEGO Technic form is an absolute childhood dream come true,” says Lars Krogh Jensen, LEGO Technic designer. “Ferrari is renowned for their truly incredible vehicles so I knew I had to push the boundaries of the LEGO Technic system to do justice to the dominating racetrack idol. This model captures the sophisticated silhouettes of the iconic car while paying homage to its engineering powers to capture the true essence of the 488 GTE.”

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is the first Ferrari model designed for LEGO, but a continuation of a 15-year partnership between the two brands. It’s also one of many fun Technic supercar builds offered by LEGO. You can purchase the epic Ferrari set for $169.99 through LEGO or other global retailers once it’s available on January 1, 2021.