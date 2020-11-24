You Can Grab Wyze’s Excellent Smart Home Starter Kit for $50 ($30 Off)

X
Josh Hendrickson
One of the easiest ways to start down the smart home adventure is to grab a Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack. Originally priced at $100 and often seen at $80, it didn’t save you much money versus buying everything separately. But it came with all the things you needed to start a smart home. Now you can get all that AND save money, thanks to a $50 deal at Home Depot.

The starter packcome comes with a Wyze Cam v2, three Wyze bulbs, a Wyze Sense Kit, two Wyze Plugs, and a microSD card for the camera. Separately you’d spend $90 plus shipping to get all of that directly from Wyze. And Home Depot usually prices the kit at $80 when you visit a store. So depending on how you look at it, you’re saving between $30 and $40 and still getting excellent smart home equipment.

While the Wyze Cam v3 did hit the market, it’s still pre-order only. If you want something now, you have to get v2. We do think the v3 is a giant step up in quality, but for the kind of savings you’ll get in this pack it’s worth getting the older camera.

We also really like Wyze sensors, but the company did discontinue them with a promise to release an even more stable version. They work well enough for us, though they require occasional battery changes.

If you’ve been curious about starting a smart home and didn’t want to spend a lot of money, it’s hard to beat this offer. And that probably means it won’t last, so jump on it.

Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

Recently Popular