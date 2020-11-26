X
When Buying Gifts, Don’t Forget the Batteries and Cables

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Gadgets with battery and cable accessories strewn across a surface
Yuliasis/Shutterstock.com

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but even if you were lucky to check off every item on your list, there are still a few accessories you might unwittingly be forgetting. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up a helpful list of the most common things you’ll need to power up your new electronics: batteries and cables.

Don’t Forget the Batteries!

Rechargeable AA battery being charged
acarapi/Shutterstock.com

Many gadgets require batteries to work but don’t come with any. Not having batteries is the fastest way to kill your celebratory holiday vibes, so make sure to stock up on batteries of all sizes so you’ll be ready to power on all your devices from the moment you rip them out of the wrapping paper.

  • Rechargeable AA Batteries: These are the most common type of battery that the majority of electronics use. So if you aren’t sure which batteries to grab, this 16-pack of pre-charged AmazonBasics 2000mAh batteries is your best bet.
  • Rechargeable AAA Batteries: These are also a fairly common battery type, but are often found in smaller or less power-demanding gadgets. This 8-pack of pre-charged AmazonBasics 800mAh batteries is a solid choice.
  • Rechargeable D Batteries: Likewise, if you’ve got some larger electronics, they might need more power than what AA batteries offer. This bundle comes with four DD batteries and a 9V charger.
  • Rechargeable Battery Charger: This 8-battery bay charger works with both AA and AAA rechargeable batteries. Independent bay charging means it can charge any number of batteries at a time—it doesn’t have to be full to work.
  • Rechargeable Controller Battery Pack: If you were lucky enough to score a new Xbox this holiday season, you might be disappointed to learn that the controller uses standard AA batteries. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Microsoft offers a rechargeable lithium ion battery pack for all versions of the Xbox One controller to keep your controller juiced and ready to play. It includes a charging cable and can regain a full charge in under four hours.
  • Battery Bank: If you happen to need a little extra juice while you’re away from home, a battery bank could come in handy. This 60W PD charger from RAVPower has a 20000mAh capacity and uses USB-C to charge devices like smartphones and laptops.

Many Gadgets Don’t Come with Cables

USB charging cables for smartphones and tablets in top view
Suphaksorn Thongwongboot/Shutterstock.com

Though most electronics ship with a cable you can use for charging, you may need a replacement at some point, especially if you (or your kids or pets) tend to be hard on them on a regular basis. It’s also a good idea to have a couple extra cables on hand for use in your home office or living room.

  • USB-C to USB-C: Most of the newest devices are compatible with USB-C, as it supports high speeds for charging and data transferring. This Powerline+ III cable from Anker is six feet long, giving you a little more room while your device charges, and it’s braided and reinforced for extra durability.
  • USB-C to Lightning: If you’ve got Apple devices, you’ll need a compatible cable that supports Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. This one measures one meter, and it can be used with iPhones, MacBooks, and iMacs. You can use it with your Apple 29W, 61W, or 87W power adapter.
  • USB-C to USB-A: This is another type of cable that’s common among a variety of gadgets. This two-pack from Anker supports fast charging up to 13W and data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps. The six-foot cables are also reinforced and braided, which makes them much more durable than standard cables.
  • USB-A to Micro-USB: This connector type is common in slightly older and budget-friendly devices. The cable comes in a two-pack and each cable has a braided design for added durability.
  • HDMI: Certain devices, like newer streaming boxes, require an HDMI cable but (surprise, surprise) don’t include them in the packaging. This HDMI cable measures 10 feet, has a durable braided design, supports 4K video at 60Hz and Dolby audio, and has gold connectors, which prevents corrosion.
With a good supply of cables and batteries in hand, you should be properly supplied to weather even the most fruitful of gift giving sessions. However, if you’re still wondering what to get your friends and family this holiday season, take a moment to browse our Holiday 2020 Ultimate Gift Guide Roundup. We’ve found the best gift ideas and stocking stuffers for everyone on your shopping list.

