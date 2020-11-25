Ask Google to Set a Turkey Timer for a Gobblin’ Good Surprise

Google is going all-in with its turkey-themed Easter eggs. The company has added a small surprise when you ask your smart speakers or display for a turkey timer. Google also features new Thanksgiving surprises in Google Maps, Duo, and Translate.

When you ask Google to set a turkey timer, the Assistant now answers your request with a gobble. On smart displays like the Nest Hub, Google also displays a cute illustration of a turkey, providing inspiration for your wonderful, juicy, mouth-watering dinner. (That’s right—juicy turkey. I’m not going to argue with anyone about this. Turkey is only dry when you cook it wrong.)

Your yearly turkey trot doesn’t have to be canceled! 🏃Follow these steps to use @googlemaps and make your own. Maybe you’ll even start a new Thanksgiving tradition. https://t.co/6ooe4vYemr — Google (@Google) November 24, 2020

Turkeys are also finding their way into Google Maps, Duo, and Translate. Google now lets you plan your own turkey trot in Maps, giving you the power to build a healthy new tradition despite the pandemic. The Duo video chat service now has a turkey filter (terrifying), and Google Translate features a new language called 🦃.

Whatever you decide to do for Thanksgiving, it’s fun to play around with Google’s turkey-themed Easter eggs. Hopefully these features, especially the Google Maps turkey trot maker, make a return next year.