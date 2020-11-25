Microsoft Exec Says They’re Working on an Xbox Game Pass App for Smart TVs

Subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can play the collection on an Xbox One, Xbox Series S or X, or stream them to Android phones. That capability is soon coming to iOS, and possibly streaming to non-gaming Windows PCs, too. What’s next? According to a recent interview, a smart TV app, so you can ditch the console entirely.

That news comes from Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer. He told The Verge that he expected to see a smart TV app for Game Pass Streaming “within the next 12 months.” Spencer went on to describe modern TVs as more complex platforms that are portals to streaming content, a function that consoles like the Xbox also perform.

A smart TV app, or possibly a sold-separately dongle a la the Chromecast, makes a lot of sense for the Xbox team. With Game Pass, Microsoft is pursuing an omnibus strategy, selling games as a service to players no matter what hardware they have. The idea of simply pairing a controller with the TV you already own, then getting instant access to the latest games from Microsoft’s publishing arm, is certainly appealing.

Game Pass and other all-streaming game platforms like Stadia, GeForce NOW, and Luna don’t solve the “last mile” problem: players still need a robust data connection, preferably without a cap, in order to enjoy them. But with these pushes towards the cloud, it’s not hard to imagine a future where gaming hardware is largely invisible. Considering how gargantuan the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are, it might come as a relief to overburdened entertainment centers and sciatica sufferers everywhere.