X
Popular Searches

I Spent $350 on a Life-Sized Baby Yoda Replica and I Ain’t Even Mad

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Baby Yoda replica staring up into the camera.
Josh Hendrickson

Last January, we told you about an upcoming The Mandalorian-inspired life-sized Baby Yoda (yes, yes, we know, The Child) replica from geeky collectibles maker Sideshow. At $350 (now $375), there was simply no logical reason to buy a mostly static figurine. But I did it anyway, and now that Baby Yoda is in my home, I have zero regrets.

Sideshow initially promised the Child would arrive on our doorsteps between August and October, but mine didn’t arrive until late November. Apparently, the company went on just as many sidequests as the Mandalorian in his journey to find the Jedi (next stop, Ahsoka Tano). 

Baby Yoda next to a large BB-8 replica
He’s about as tall as a HERO BB-8 Toy Josh Hendrickson

But now that it’s here, the Child proves to be worth the wait. Sideshow did an excellent job of recreating the original puppet. That does lead to an initial surprise—some very rosy cheeks.

The actual puppet used in the show has pink cheeks as well, but it doesn’t show after the special effects team color corrects each episode. So this figurine is more accurate to the prop than screen accurate. If you don’t like it, you can use water and a paper towel to blend some of the pink away, but I’m opting to leave it for now.

Baby Yoda standing taller than a 2-liter bottle of soda.
Josh Hendrickson

The other surprise is just how tall he is. It’s hard to get a sense of scale in the show. Baby Yoda seems larger in some scenes than others. But the life-sized replica easily stands taller than a two-liter soda pop bottle. The company nailed attention to detail; the eyes are lifelike and adorable, the wispy hairs look real, and the skin and finger and toenail paint jobs are excellent.

Baby Yoda wearing sunglasses
I have no reason for this picture. But it’s adorable and you know it. Josh Hendrickson

If I have a major complaint, it centers on Baby Yoda’s poncho robe thing. It looks too pristine, and it’s too long. Again, that length is accurate, but I wish they would have chosen aesthetics over accuracy in this case. That’s because it covers up Baby Yoda’s feet and hands.

That latter part is especially a downer because Sideshow included a shift knob from the Razor Crest for Baby Yoda to hold. It attaches magnetically, so it’s easy to remove but won’t fall off. It’s a brilliant little touch that evokes a great scene from the show that’s unfortunately covered up by his poncho sleeves.

A closeup of Baby Yoda's hand, holding a round shift knob.
The shift knob is magnetically attached. Josh Hendrickson

But with some quick adjustments, you can make it better at least. A tug here, a slide there, and it looks disheveled and reveals the Child’s hands and feet, fitting for the show. I do wish he was a little more poseable, you can turn his head, but that’s it. Unless you’re crazy and want to rip him apart like Adam Savage.

Another nice detail the company snuck in is the artwork on the bottom of the stand. The stand is supposed to resemble parts from the Razor Crest, and to be honest; it doesn’t really. It looks something more akin to a metal bottle cap at first glance. But I don’t mind; you’re not here to look at a stand.

The bottom of a stand, showing stylized artwork of The Mandalorian finding Baby Yoda
Josh Hendrickson

Unless, of course, you want to look at the bottom. The bottom features gorgeous artwork from the show from the scene where the Mandalorian discovered Baby Yoda. It’s completely unnecessary yet looks good.

And “completely unnecessary, yet looks so good” is an apt description for this figure overall. At the current price of $375, he costs an obscene amount of money. You could buy an Xbox Series S and a game to play for that money (well, if you could find one in stock). 

A closeup of Baby Yoda's whispy hairs.
The hair is so delicate. Josh Hendrickson

But I don’t care. I have zero regrets. Every time I look at this adorable Baby Yoda, I smile like an idiot. How can you not? He steals every scene he is in on The Mandalorian, and now he’s in my office on my desk. He steals the scene from all the geeky stuff I have in here, from a Zelda-inspired Ocarina to a Doctor Who LEGO Tardis. Even as I write this, he’s on my desk and I’m smiling at him. It’s dumb, and I don’t care because I’m happy.

Baby Yoda next to a child's 'Star Wars' book.
You know you want to read the Child a good bedtime story. Josh Hendrickson

I have an Xbox Series X, yes the $500 one, and it doesn’t make me smile this much. So for all the happiness and joy it already brought to my home I say it’s worth every penny. I’d buy him again, without hesitation. You can order your own life-sized The Child replica today, though Sideshow says they won’t ship out until early next year. If you have the cash to spare, do it. You won’t regret it.

Buy on Sideshow
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

ONME FBA_RGHI0 Cable Clips, Multipurpose Cable Clips Cord Management System, Desktop Cable Organizer (Black 12pcs)
530 people were interested in this!

All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart glasses with open-ear audio and Alexa | Modern Tortoise
146 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
146 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
141 people were interested in this!

OnePlus 8 Pro Onyx Black,? 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version, 12GB RAM+256GB Storage, 120Hz Fluid Display,Quad Camera, Wireless Charge, with Alexa Built-in
120 people were interested in this!

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit - Electronics, Smartphone, Computer & Tablet Repair Kit
120 people were interested in this!

Kasa Smart (KP400) Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets, Works with Alexa & Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Control, Sunset & Sunrise Offset
100 people were interested in this!

Tiger Electronics Marvel X-Men Project X Electronic LCD Video Game, Retro-Inspired 1-Player Handheld Game, Ages 8 and Up
97 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, Black) [Carrier Locked] + Carrier Subscription [Cricket Wireless]
86 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
83 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular