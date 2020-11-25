X
Popular Searches

Awaken Your Avatar State With These Korra and Aang Bookends

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Dark Horse Direct

If you have a loved one who’s obsessed with the Legend of Korra or Avatar: The Last Airbender, here’s something you can get for them. Dark Horse Direct is making Aang and Korra bookends available for pre-order. Priced at $79.99 a pop, these figurines are expected to ship sometime between April and June of 2021.

In terms of size, you’re looking at 6×6 each, with the wall being 7 inches tall. Of course, Korra’s bookend will feature “a powerful water vortex” underneath her, while Aang is riding his air scooter. The “walls” behind them feature the symbols of each of the four nations (fire, earth, air, and water).

Both figures can also be rotated a full 360 degrees, giving you full flexibility on which direction you want them facing. Their eyes, along with Aang’s arrow tattoos, also glow in the dark, letting you know that you’ve awoken their Avatar state.

Dark Horse Direct is proud to present The Legend of Korra — Avatar Korra Bookend! Summoning a powerful water vortex over ruins of the four legendary elements, Korra is calling on the past Avatars to enliven your bookshelf. Also perfectly poised to accompany our Avatar Aang bookend as well! Enjoy one or both, the choice is yours.

And if you’ve missed a few episodes of either show, all seasons of Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender are available on Netflix. So, what are you waiting for? Pre-order them now!

Buy Aang on Dark Horse
Buy Korra on Dark Horse

Source: Dark Horse Direct

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

ONME FBA_RGHI0 Cable Clips, Multipurpose Cable Clips Cord Management System, Desktop Cable Organizer (Black 12pcs)
530 people were interested in this!

All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart glasses with open-ear audio and Alexa | Modern Tortoise
161 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
147 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
139 people were interested in this!

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit - Electronics, Smartphone, Computer & Tablet Repair Kit
119 people were interested in this!

OnePlus 8 Pro Onyx Black,? 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version, 12GB RAM+256GB Storage, 120Hz Fluid Display,Quad Camera, Wireless Charge, with Alexa Built-in
119 people were interested in this!

Tiger Electronics Marvel X-Men Project X Electronic LCD Video Game, Retro-Inspired 1-Player Handheld Game, Ages 8 and Up
97 people were interested in this!

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB, Black) [Carrier Locked] + Carrier Subscription [Cricket Wireless]
86 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
83 people were interested in this!

retrogames The C64 Mini USA Version - Not Machine Specific
81 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular