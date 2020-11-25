Awaken Your Avatar State With These Korra and Aang Bookends

If you have a loved one who’s obsessed with the Legend of Korra or Avatar: The Last Airbender, here’s something you can get for them. Dark Horse Direct is making Aang and Korra bookends available for pre-order. Priced at $79.99 a pop, these figurines are expected to ship sometime between April and June of 2021.

In terms of size, you’re looking at 6×6 each, with the wall being 7 inches tall. Of course, Korra’s bookend will feature “a powerful water vortex” underneath her, while Aang is riding his air scooter. The “walls” behind them feature the symbols of each of the four nations (fire, earth, air, and water).

Both figures can also be rotated a full 360 degrees, giving you full flexibility on which direction you want them facing. Their eyes, along with Aang’s arrow tattoos, also glow in the dark, letting you know that you’ve awoken their Avatar state.

Dark Horse Direct is proud to present The Legend of Korra — Avatar Korra Bookend! Summoning a powerful water vortex over ruins of the four legendary elements, Korra is calling on the past Avatars to enliven your bookshelf. Also perfectly poised to accompany our Avatar Aang bookend as well! Enjoy one or both, the choice is yours.

And if you’ve missed a few episodes of either show, all seasons of Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender are available on Netflix. So, what are you waiting for? Pre-order them now!