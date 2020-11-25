Nintendo Will Discontinue ‘Super Mario Maker’ for Wii U in Early 2021

Nintendo will be ending course uploads for the Wii U version of Super Mario Maker on March 31, 2021. On the same day, Nintendo will close the Super Mario Maker Bookmark website. The company will also be removing the game for the Wii U from its eShop on January 12.

The changes will cause features within the game’s Course World to become unavailable, like looking up bookmarked courses and updating liked course rankings. Users attempting to access either will see an error message on or after March 31. However, users will still be able to play courses that were uploaded before the feature was discontinued.

Beginning on 3/31, it will no longer be possible to upload courses in #SuperMarioMaker for #WiiU. Please see the link below for more information. Thank you to all the players for supporting the Wii U version of the Super Mario Maker game since 2015!https://t.co/aPtUh8QVd6 pic.twitter.com/bZahjD3yK7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 25, 2020

Although Nintendo did not provide a reason why these changes will be implemented, it did state that the discontinuation won’t have any impact on Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch. It’s possible, however, that the Wii U version isn’t as popular as its Switch counterpart and that Nintendo believes supporting both versions is too costly.